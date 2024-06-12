Lack of connectivity can have major impacts on healthcare availability and outcomes in unserved and underserved communities. Whether it is remote consultations with doctors, facilitation of timely diagnoses and treatments, or preventative care, improving access can give patients new ways to seek care and stay healthy. It is especially impactful for children and the elderly, who may have difficulty traveling to healthcare facilities and medical specialists. Locally based healthcare providers will have better access to centralized training and can easily communicate with specialists in different geographic regions for medical advice.