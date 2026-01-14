Key takeaways
- The Gray House streams February 26 on Prime Video with eight episodes in the U.S.
- Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman executive produce this Civil War spy thriller.
- Mary-Louise Parker stars as a Virginia socialite leading an all-women spy network.
A gripping Civil War thriller featuring an unlikely spy network of women is headed to Prime Video in the U.S. on February 26.
The Gray House, executive produced by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman, brings to light the untold story of women who risked everything to preserve American democracy.
Here’s everything you need to know about The Gray House, including the plot, the cast, and how to watch the series on Prime Video.
What is ‘The Gray House’ about?
The Gray House is a historical drama series about a a spy network of women who transformed the course of American history.
The series focuses on the true story of unsung women who turned the tide of the American Civil War in favor of the North. A Virginia socialite, her mother, a formerly enslaved sister-in-arms, and a notorious courtesan operate deep inside the corridors of Confederate power.
They transform their Underground Railroad into an effective and even more dangerous Underground Spy Network, risking life and liberty to help win the war and preserve American democracy.
How to watch ‘The Gray House’ on Prime Video
The Gray House will be available to stream on Thursday, February 26 on Prime Video in the U.S. with eight episodes at no additional cost with a Prime membership.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind 'The Gray House'?
The Gray House stars Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker (The Institute), Daisy Head (Harlots), Amethyst Davis (Kindred), and Emmy nominee Ben Vereen (Roots).
The cast also includes Paul Anderson, Ian Duff, Hannah James, Robert Knepper, Christopher McDonald, Colin Morgan, Rob Morrow, Colin O’Donoghue, Sam Trammell, and Keith David.
Academy Award-nominated Roland Joffé directed the eight-part show.
Executive producers include Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary, Rod Lake, Howard Kaplan, and Leslie Greif. The Republic Pictures limited series is produced by Territory Pictures, Revelations Entertainment, and Big Dreams Entertainment. Greif, who was the executive producer for the hit miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, wrote The Gray House with Darrell Fetty and John Sayles.
