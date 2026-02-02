Key takeaways
- Man On The Run explores Paul McCartney's journey following the breakup of The Beatles.
- Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville uses rare archival footage to document McCartney's post-Beatles transformation.
- The documentary streams globally on Prime Video from February 27, 2026.
The breakup of The Beatles marked the end of an era—but for Paul McCartney, it was just the beginning.
Man On The Run offers an intimate look at one of music's most iconic figures as he navigated the challenges of starting over and creating a new sound that would define a decade.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.
What is 'Man On The Run' about?
Man On The Run takes viewers on an intimate journey through Paul McCartney's extraordinary life following the breakup of The Beatles and the formation of Wings with his wife, Linda.
From Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, the film chronicles the arc of McCartney's solo career as he faces down a myriad of challenges while creating new music to define a new decade. Through unprecedented access to previously unseen footage and rare archival materials, the documentary captures Paul’s transformative post-Beatles era through a uniquely vulnerable lens.
Who directed 'Man On The Run'?
Man On The Run is directed and produced by Morgan Neville, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind acclaimed documentaries including 20 Feet From Stardom and Won't You Be My Neighbor? Neville brings his signature intimate storytelling style to McCartney's tale, revealing the human side of a musical legend.
McCartney himself serves as an executive producer.
How to watch 'Man On The Run' on Prime Video
Man On The Run will be available to stream on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories from February 27, 2026.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually in the US. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off. Check your local Amazon website for information on Prime membership pricing in your region.
