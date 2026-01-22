Prime members in the U.S. can share many benefits, including Prime Video, with

Amazon Family

. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment, as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not can access programming via Prime Video subscriptions such as

MGM+

,

Apple TV

,

HBO Max

,

Peacock

,

FOX One

, and

Crunchyroll

, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, rent or buy titles, and enjoy even more content for free with ads.