The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present the 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2.
‘Sinners’
The supernatural blockbuster, which was nominated for best picture, received 16 nominations, recognizing writer-director Ryan Coogler; actors Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo; composer Ludwig Göransson; and more.
‘One Battle After Another’
The thriller from Paul Thomas Anderson received 13 nominations, including best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, as well as acting nods for Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn.
‘Marty Supreme’
The frenetic film about an aspiring ping-pong champion received nine nominations, including best picture, best director, best original screenplay, and leading actor Timothée Chalamet.
‘The Secret Agent’
The political thriller from writer-director Kleber Mendonça Filho received four nominations, including best picture, best international feature, best casting, as well as an acting nomination for Wagner Moura as a former professor who is attempting to flee persecution from a corrupt regime in 1970s Brazil.
‘Weapons’
Writer-director Zach Cregger’s surprise horror hit, which follows a community dealing with the disappearance of a classroom of students, received an acting nomination for Amy Madigan as Gladys, a visiting aunt to the lone remaining child.
‘Bugonia’
Yorgos Lanthimos’s latest film, about two conspiracy-obsessed men who kidnap a CEO whom they believe is an alien intent on destroying the planet, received four nominations including best picture, adapted screenplay, original score, and leading actress Emma Stone.
‘Sentimental Value’
Joachim Trier received dual nominations for directing and writing this film, about two sisters who are navigating a complicated relationship with their filmmaker father, which was also recognized for best picture with acting nods for Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Elle Fanning.
‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’
Rose Byrne earned her first Oscar nomination, for leading actress, as Linda, a mother who is dealing with her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist.
‘It Was Just an Accident’
The thriller from writer-director Jafar Panahi, about an unassuming mechanic who has a chance encounter with a man he suspects to be his former sadistic jailhouse captor, was nominated for best international feature film and original screenplay.
‘Song Sung Blue’
The musical biopic from writer-director Craig Brewer, which stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as a Neil Diamond tribute band, received a nomination for Hudson’s performance as Claire Sardina.
‘The Smashing Machine’
The biopic, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as UFC fighter Mark Kerr and his girlfriend Dawn Staples, was nominated for makeup and hairstyling.
‘F1’
The sports drama, which stars Brad Pitt as a former racing driver who returns to Formula One after a 30-year absence, received four nominations including best picture.
‘Blue Moon’
Richard Linklater’s film, which takes place during the opening night of Oklahoma!, received nominations for Ethan Hawke’s performance as songwriter Lorenz Hart and Robert Kaplow’s original screenplay.
‘Elio’
The fun-filled cosmic misadventure from Pixar, in which space fanatic Elio is beamed up to an interplanetary organization with members from galaxies far and wide, was nominated for best animated feature film.
‘Arco’
The sci-fi film from director Ugo Bienvenu and producer Natalie Portman, which was nominated for best animated feature film, tells the story of Arco, a 10-year-old boy who lives in the year 2932 and time-travels back to 2075 and must find a way to return to the future.
‘Little Amélie or the Character of Rain’
In this co-production from France and Belgium, which was nominated for best animated feature film, young Amélie awakens to all the world’s wonders in postwar Japan alongside the family’s beloved housekeeper Nishio-san.
‘Jurassic World Rebirth’
The latest entry in the franchise, which follows a covert team who goes to an island research facility to secure lifesaving DNA from dinosaurs, was nominated for its visual effects.
‘The Lost Bus’
The survivalist film from Paul Greengrass, which stars Matthew McConaughey as a bus driver who must lead a group of students and teachers to safety during the 2018 Camp Fire, was recognized for its visual effects.
‘The Alabama Solution’
The film co-directed by Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman, which follows a group of incarcerated men who defy the odds to expose a cover-up in one of the deadliest U.S. prison systems, was nominated for best documentary feature.
‘Come See Me in the Good Light’
The love story, in which two poets spend what may be their final year together, was nominated for best documentary feature.
‘Mr. Nobody Against Putin’
The first-person exposé of Russia’s wartime student indoctrination program received a nomination for best documentary feature.
‘Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud’
The intimate portrait of documentarian Brent Renaud, the first U.S. journalist killed while covering the war in Ukraine, was nominated for best documentary short.
‘The Devil Is Busy’
This look inside a day on the front lines at a women’s health care clinic was nominated for best documentary short.
‘Diane Warren: Relentless’
The documentary about the prolific songwriter received a nomination for its song “Dear Me.”
