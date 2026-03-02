One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films and series to live sports and more on Prime Video.
See what’s being added to Prime Video in March:
Spotlight: ‘Scarpetta’
On March 11, Scarpetta brings Patricia Cornwell’s iconic literary character to life in a gripping series starring Nicole Kidman as Dr. Kay Scarpetta. With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn't also her undoing.
More Prime Originals
March 2. Cha Woo-seok (Wi Hajun) receives a mysterious call from an informant who claims to have evidence of a fraud-related murder. Before revealing the truth, the informant falls to her death. Woo-seok’s investigation leads him to Royal Auction and its chief auctioneer, Han Seol-ah (Park Min-young), whose three fiancés have all died under suspicious circumstances.
‘Tribunal Justice’
March 2. Season 3 of Tribunal Justice features a beloved panel of three dynamic judges adjudicating real and compelling cases. It is followed by a lively and spirited deliberation, where the judges don’t always see eye-to-eye, which makes for an exciting verdict. The show is created and executive produced by judicial icon Judge Judy Sheindlin.
March 4. From visionary director Guy Ritchie, Young Sherlock is an irreverent, action-packed mystery that charts the legendary origin story of the world’s greatest detective, Sherlock Holmes (Hero Fiennes Tiffin).
March 18. While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves, setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever.
‘Meal Ticket’
March 19. Meal Ticket is a feature-length documentary that chronicles the history of the McDonald's All American Games, the prestigious high school basketball showcase that has launched the careers of NBA and WNBA legends since 1977.
March 20. Forget Tassie Noir: Season 2 of Deadloch is entering its Tropical Gothic era. Detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) are in Australia’s sweltering Top End, aka the Northern Territory, investigating the death of Eddie’s former policing partner, Bushy. But when the body of a local icon is discovered in a remote town, they are flung into a sweatier, stickier, croc-ier crime case.
March 20. Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is a documentary-style comedy that captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker. Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment—whether in conference rooms or during downtime—has been meticulously orchestrated.
March 25. From Oscar and Emmy winner Riz Ahmed comes Bait, a comedy about Shah Latif, a struggling actor. His last chance to hit it big comes in the form of an audition of a lifetime. We follow him over the course of four wild days as his life spirals out of control and his family, ex-lover and the entire world weigh in on whether he is the right man for the job.
‘Pretty Lethal’
March 26. An action-packed thriller where five ballerinas, on their way to a prestigious dance competition, are barely on speaking terms when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they reluctantly seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a reclusive former ballet prodigy. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong—and their worst instincts prove right. As the situation turns deadly, the fractured team must set aside rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival.
March 27. Season 2 of the biblical drama series House of David from Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios follows the aftermath of the battle between David and Goliath and David's rise to the throne. As he navigates palace politics, his family’s jealousy, and a growing romance, David steps deeper into his destiny and learns what it means to become a great leader.
Music
- March 14–15: Vive Latino, the most important rock music festival in Latin America, will be streaming live on Prime Video—available globally, no Amazon Prime membership required.
Live sports
- Wednesday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET: Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets
- Wednesday, March 5, at 10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Friday, March 7, at 3 p.m. ET: Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Wednesday, March 12, at 7 p.m. ET: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Wednesday, March 12, at 9:30 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Thursday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Thursday, March 13, at 10 p.m. ET: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
- Friday, March 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET: Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Friday, March 28, at 3 p.m. ET: San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Friday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET: Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Osceola Magic
- Saturday, March 2 at 9 p.m. ET: Salt Lake City Stars vs. Long Island Nets
- Wednesday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Windy City Bulls vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
- Wednesday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET: South Bay Lakers vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- Thursday, March 7 at 6 p.m. ET: Capital City Go-Go vs. Greensboro Swarm
- Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET: South Bay Lakers vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Valley Suns vs. Maine Celtics
- Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m. ET: Westchester Knicks vs. Valley Suns
- Friday, March 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET: Delaware Blue Coats vs. Osceola Magic
- Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET: Maine Celtics vs. Salt Lake City Stars
- Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. ET: G League Ignite vs. Maine Celtics
- Thursday, March 28 at 6 p.m. ET: Maine Celtics vs. Raptors 905
- Thursday, March 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET: Mexico City Capitanes vs. Long Island Nets
- Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns
- Friday, March 20 at 10 p.m. ET: Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign
- Friday, March 27 at 10 p.m. ET: Angel City FC vs. Houston Dash
- Friday, March 13 at 9 pm p.m. ET: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Phetjeeja
- Monday, March 2 at 10 p.m. ET: Kraken vs. Hurricanes
- Saturday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET: Kraken vs. Senators
- Tuesday, March 10 at 10 p.m. ET: Kraken vs. Predators
- Thursday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET: Kraken vs. Avalanche
- Saturday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET: Canucks vs. Kraken
- Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET: Kraken vs. Panthers
- Thursday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET: Predators vs. Kraken
- Saturday, March 21 at 5 p.m. ET: Blue Jackets vs. Kraken
- Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. ET: Panthers vs. Kraken
- Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. ET: Lightning vs. Kraken
- Saturday, March 28 at 5 p.m. ET: Sabres vs. Kraken
- Tuesday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET: Oilers vs. Kraken
Full list of what’s new
March 1
Airport (1970)
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Blow Out (1981)
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Charley Varrick (1973)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Dressed to Kill (1980)
Duck You Sucker - A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)
Father Stu (2022)
Fishes 'N Loaves: Heaven Sent (2016)
Hail, Caesar! (2016)
Halloween With The New Addams Family (1977)
Hannibal (2001)
Hart's War (2002)
High Plains Drifter (1973)
Hitch (2005)
Horse Soldiers (1959)
Hour Of The Gun (1967)
Josie And The Pussycats (2001)
Living (2022)
Max (2015)
Out of Africa (1985)
Overboard (1987)
Parenthood (1989)
Raging Bull (1980)
Rain Man (1988)
Resident Evil (2002)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Shrek the Third (2007)
Step Up All In (2014)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Step Up: Year Of The Dance (2020)
Super 8 (2011)
Superbad (2007)
Teen Wolf (1985)
The Alamo (1960)
The Great Escape (1963)
The Place Beyond The Pines (2013)
The Shallows (2016)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)
Twelve Monkeys (1996)
Uptown Girls (2003)
Valkyrie (2008)
Valley Girl (1983)
Windtalkers (2002)
Witness For The Prosecution (1958)
March 2
March 5
March 6
March 16
March 20
March 25
Pretty Lethal (2026)
All In The Family S1-9 (1971)
Damages S1-5 (2007)
Drop Dead Diva S1-6 (2009)
Good Times S1-6 (1974)
L.A.'s Finest S1-2 (2019)
Married… With Children S1-11 (1987)
Rules of Engagement S1-7 (2007)
The Shield S1-7 (2002)
The Winter King S1 (2023)
Unforgettable S1-4 (2011)
Who's The Boss S1-8 (1984)
