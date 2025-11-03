Korean dramas—or K-dramas, as they’re more colloquially known—have captivated global audiences with their unique blend of compelling storytelling, high production values, and emotional depth.
Whether you’re already a K-drama fan or looking to explore this rich genre for the first time, Prime Video offers an impressive selection of titles spanning romance, comedy, fantasy, and more. Here are 9 standout Korean series you can stream right now.
1.
‘Confidence Queen’
Park Min-young in Confidence Queen

In a series of showstopping disguises, Yun Yi-rang (Park Min-young) transforms from glamorous socialite to business mogul to unassuming staff member—all part of elaborate schemes to take down corrupt villains alongside the enigmatic James (Park Hee-soon) and the endearing optimist Myung Gu-ho (Joo Jong-hyuk).

Stream Confidence Queen on Prime Video.

2.
‘Head Over Heels’
K-drama's on Prime Video: Bride in white veil traditional Korean wedding attire and man in black outfit

While living her double life as a student by day and a shamaness by night, Seong-A (Cho Yi-hyun) encounters Gyeon- U (Choo Young-woo), who suffers from an unlucky fate. Through Seong-A’s shamaness abilities, she sees Gyeon-U walking upside down, meaning his days are numbered. Falling head over heels for Gyeon-U, Seong-A vows to save his life.

Stream Head Over Heels on Prime Video.

3.
‘GOOD BOY’

After 11 years, the police revive their special recruitment for former national athletes. Once hailed as heroes, these world-class medalists now face harsh realities. Despite financial struggles, unexpected tragedies, and discrimination within the force, the athletes, each with their own story, reunite as a special task force to take on major crimes with the grit and skills they honed as athletes. The cast includes Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, Oh Jung-se, Lee Sang-yi, Heo Sung-tae, Tae Won-seok, and more.

Boxer receiving comforting touch from woman in hood

Stream GOOD BOY on Prime Video.

4.
‘The Divorce Insurance’
Billboard advertisement for 'The Divorce Insurance' TV series on Prime Video

Noh Ki-jun (Lee Dong-wook) is a seemingly perfect man who has it all: a prestigious academic background and a highly successful career with his insurance expertise. Unfortunately, he’s a broken man and quite literally broke from his three divorces. Left penniless after these breakups, Ki-jun is determined to create a divorce insurance product that would protect people like him.

Stream The Divorce Insurance on Prime Video.

5.
‘Newtopia’
K-dramas on Prime Video: Woman in red sweater holding golf club faces man with golf equipment

Having started his mandatory military conscription at a later age, Jae-yoon (Park Jeong-min) faces anxiety about his future. Due to challenges from being apart from his girlfriend Young-joo (Jisoo of BLACKPINK), they have a sudden breakup after an argument. However, a zombie outbreak spreads across the city, forcing Jae-yoon to step up as leader of his squad. Meanwhile, Young-joo experiences her own difficulties as a rookie in the workforce.

Stream Newtopia on Prime Video.

6.
‘No Gain No Love’
Promotional poster for Korean drama 'No Gain No Love' premiering August 26 on Amazon Prime

Son Hae-yeong (Shin Mina) has encountered loss after loss. Whether it’s family, love, or work, she just can’t seem to catch a break. Seeking to turn the tide, Hae-yeong seeks a contract wedding with her neighborhood convenience store employee Kim Ji-uk (Kim Young-dae). She’s not the only one seeking unusual solutions for her problems: Her close friends also opt for unconventional methods to avoid losing out.

Stream No Gain No Love on Prime Video.

7.
‘Spice Up Our Love’
Romantic drama poster for 'Spice Up Our Love' premiering on Prime October 3

In this spin-off of No Gain No Love, an R-rated online romance writer Nam Ja-yeon (Han Ji-hyun) finds herself magically swapped with the female protagonist of her own novel. An unpredictable romance fantasy unfolds between the forever-alone author and the male lead of her romance novel, Kang Ha-jun (Lee Sang-yi).

Stream Spice Up Our Love on Prime Video.

8.
‘Marry My Husband’
man holding sleeve of surprised woman; ‘Marry My Husband’

Kang Ji-won (Park Min-young) is a kind and sacrificial woman. She takes care of her incompetent husband (Lee Yi-kyung) and is subjected to abuse from her mother-in-law (Jung Kyung-soon). After becoming terminally ill with cancer, she finds out about her husband and best friend (Song Ha-yoon) having an affair. After dying at their hands, Ji-won miraculously returns 10 years into the past to team up with her colleague to reset her destiny and pass on her unfortunate fate to her two betrayers.

Stream Marry My Husband on Prime Video.

9.
‘Death’s Game’
K-dramas on Prime Video: Student in hoodie focused intently on laptop screen

The story centers on Choi Yee-jae (Seo In-guk), who is down on his luck in every facet of his life. Overwhelmed with all of his failures, Yee-jae wants to take his own life and “control death.” Death (Park So-dam) then decides to punish Yee-jae to a game of death where he is reincarnated 12 different times. Twelve different lives with diverse occupations such as a painter, a detective, a prisoner, an athlete, and more await him. In this game of death, Yee-jae must stop their imminent deaths.

Stream Death's Game on Prime Video.

