Lee Jung-jae, the Emmy Award–winning star of Squid Game, stars in the upcoming Nice to Not Meet You. The K-drama blends a behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment world with heartfelt romance, following the unlikely connection between Lim Hyeon-jun (Lee), a typecast actor yearning for a fresh start in melodramas, and Wi Jeong-sin (Lim Ji-yeon), a decorated political journalist suddenly assigned to the entertainment desk. What begins as a clash of personalities unfolds into a story of charm, laughter, and unexpected chemistry.
Find out more about how to watch Nice to Not Meet You, which premieres this November on Prime Video.
How to watch ‘Nice to Not Meet You’ on Prime Video
Nice to Not Meet You will be available to stream on Monday, November 3 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. New episodes release every Monday and Tuesday.
Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts. Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
What is the plot of ‘Nice to Not Meet You’?
Lee Jung-jae portrays Hyeon-jun, a seasoned actor stuck in the role of Kang Pil-gu, the beloved protagonist of a hit detective series now heading into its fifth season. While Hyeon-jun’s career is thriving, he dreams of breaking free from the mold and proving himself in a more emotionally rich role.
Lim Ji-yeon stars as Wi Jeong-sin, a hard-hitting journalist whose award-winning political coverage is abruptly sidelined. Relocated to entertainment reporting mid-investigation, Jeong-sin must navigate a world she never intended to join—only to find herself drawn into the orbit of the very actor she’s reluctant to cover.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Nice to Not Meet You’?
In addition to Lee Jung-jae and Lim Ji-yeon (The Glory), Nice to Not Meet You stars Kim Ji-hoon (Butterfly), Seo Ji-hye (Crash Landing on You), Oh Yeon-seo (My Sassy Girl), Choi Gwi-hwa (The Outlaws), and more.
Directed by Kim Ga-ram (Good Partner, Nevertheless), Nice to Not Meet You was written by Jung Yeo-rang, who previously created the popular series Doctor Cha.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other romantic dramas on Prime Video like Confidence Queen, Head Over Heels, and The Divorce Insurance.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
