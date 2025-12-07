The fifth and final season of

The Boys

will premiere on

Prime Video

on April 8, 2026, with two episodes, followed by a new episode each week, culminating in the unforgettable, epic series finale on May 20, 2026. All four previous seasons of

The Boys

are currently available to watch on

Prime Video

. If you can’t get enough, check out

Gen V

and

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

from the same universe.