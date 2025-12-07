Earlier today during CCXP in São Paulo, showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke of The Boys—alongside the stars of the multi–Emmy Award–winning series Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, and Colby Minifie—revealed a first-look teaser and the premiere date for the highly anticipated fifth and final season.
What is ‘The Boys’ about?
Based on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as the Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about the Seven.
How to watch ‘The Boys’ on Prime Video
The fifth and final season of The Boys will premiere on Prime Video on April 8, 2026, with two episodes, followed by a new episode each week, culminating in the unforgettable, epic series finale on May 20, 2026. All four previous seasons of The Boys are currently available to watch on Prime Video. If you can’t get enough, check out Gen V and The Boys Presents: Diabolical from the same universe.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other satirical series on Prime Video like Reno 911!, Community, and The Boondocks.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming via Prime Video subscriptions such as MGM+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, DAZN, and Crunchyroll. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s “Shop the Show” feature to discover products inspired by your favorite series and movies.
Trending news and stories
- How to watch the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards
- How to get your Amazon purchase delivered in just hours with Same-Day Delivery
- 5 things you need to know about re:Invent, AWS’s biggest AI and cloud event of the year
- How Amazon is using predictive meteorology to help employees and partners stay safe this winter