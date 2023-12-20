Set in the world of The Boys, Gen V takes place at Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they choose to be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

We caught up with series cast members Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau), Lizze Broadway (Emma Meyer), London Thor (Jordan Li), Derek Luh (Jordan Li), Asa Germann (Sam Riordan), and Patrick Schwarzenegger (Luke Riordan/Golden Boy) to get the scoop on these young supes.

What quality do you love most about your character?

Sinclair (Marie Moreau): My favorite thing about Marie—it’s her desire to believe in a good world. She wants to believe that being a superhero is a moral thing, and that doing the right thing is the right thing. And I think that is really charming, in this universe that's pretty jaded.

Luh (Jordan Li): The quality that I love most about Jordan is their undying loyalty. If they really like you, they will do anything to protect you.

Thor (Jordan Li): I really like their sense of humor!

Schwarzenegger (Luke Riordan/Golden Boy): I just love how much I love my brother.

Germann (Sam Riordan): I love how much you love your brother too (laughing). I think my favorite thing about Sam is the sense of childlike innocence and naivete that is very present in at least the writing of the character.

Broadway (Emma Meyer): My character is funny, I love her sense of humor.

What superpower do you wish you had in real life?

Sinclair: I would do teleportation. I just want to get here.

Luh: That’s a good one. I don’t want to fly. I don't want to drive. I don't like traffic.

Thor: Mind control.

Broadway: Eat pasta without hurting because I'm gluten-free.

Germann: If I had one power, it would be tree power or I'd turn into an oak tree at will.

Schwarzenegger: I want to be a tree right next to you.

What's the best part about being a member of the ‘Gen V’ cast and in ‘The Boys’ universe?

Schwarzenegger: It's been amazing to be part of such a great cast—people that I've become friends with; and really to be part of a show that has so much brand equity and has The Boys universe and world.

Broadway: It’s the opportunity to work with geniuses, from the cast to the crew.

Germann: We get to work with creatives at the highest possible level, and then also this insane fan base. I feel lucky to get to be a part of this world that Eric Kripke (creator of the television series The Boys and co-creator of Gen V) and this whole team has created.

Sinclair: It's been like being part of a family. It's such a unique thing to be a part of an ensemble, and we got so lucky.

Thor: I love how smart the writing is on Gen V and on The Boys. It is such a privilege to know that what they're going to write for us is going to be cool no matter what.

Luh: The cast in this room is phenomenal (laughing).

