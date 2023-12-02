Prime Video is giving fans a glimpse into the world of its upcoming series, Fallout with a new teaser trailer. The trailer reveals more of the series’ signature characters and settings, including The Ghoul, the vaults, mysterious Wasteland, and the Brotherhood of Steel.

Fallout premieres exclusively on Prime Video April 12 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. If you’re not up to speed on the story, the series is based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout. It’s a story about inhabitants of luxury fallout shelters who are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind 200 years after the apocalypse. They’re shocked to find an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners. The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), and Aaron Moten (Emancipation).

