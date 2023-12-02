Prime Video has released the first photos of what is sure to be one of fans’ most beloved characters in the upcoming series Fallout. A dog named CX404 will be featured in the series, as a companion navigating the post-apocalyptic world. While we can’t say too much just yet, we know many dog-loving fans of the Fallout game will be excited to see this character in the series when it premieres April 12.

If you’re not up to speed on Fallout’s premise, it’s based on the popular video game Fallout which is set 200 years after the apocalypse. The story follows a group of people who were living in luxury fallout shelters and were forced to return to the devastated world their ancestors left behind. The new universe is incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent, and there are many challenges that await them.

We’ll keep you up to date as more information about CX404 comes. For now, learn more about the other characters announced so far.