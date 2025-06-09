Whether you’re a Tom Cruise superfan, live for death-defying action sequences, or grew up with the classic 1966 espionage series, you can find all the Mission: Impossible films and episodes on Prime Video.
Which ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies and shows are available on Prime Video?
All episodes of the Mission: Impossible TV series and the first seven movies of the film franchise are available on Prime Video, either with a Prime membership or a Paramount+ add-on subscription (with The Final Reckoning available for preorder). Even if you’re not a Prime member, you can still rent or buy the episodes or movies.
Find out exactly how to watch your favorite spy franchise on Prime Video.
Mission: Impossible (1966)
You can catch all seven seasons of the original Mission: Impossible TV series, which aired on CBS from 1966 through 1973, on Prime Video, with a Paramount+ add-on subscription—or buy individual episodes or seasons. Created by Bruce Geller, the series was produced by Desilu Productions and featured an array of actors like Steven Hill, Peter Graves, Martin Landau, Leonard Nimoy, Lesley Ann Warren, and Sam Elliott.
Mission: Impossible (1996)
From Brian DePalma, the first installment of the film franchise stars introduces Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, a highly skilled operative for the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), a secret government agency that handles dangerous and high-stakes missions.
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, Henry Czerny, Emmanuelle Béart, Jean Reno, Ving Rhames, Kristin Scott Thomas, Vanessa Redgrave, and more
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)
In the first sequel of the franchise, directed by John Woo, Ethan Hunt must retrieve a genetically engineered virus from rogue agent Sean Ambrose, who intends to release the pathogen to profit from sales of the cure.
Cast: Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott, Thandiwe Newton, Richard Roxburgh, John Polson, Brendan Gleeson, and more
Mission: Impossible III (2006)
In J.J. Abrams’s feature directorial debut, Ethan Hunt is semi-retired from the IMF and living with his fiancée, Julia Meade—until he is called back into service to rescue former student Lindsey Farris and track down a sadistic arms dealer, Owen Davian.
Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Michelle Monaghan, Maggie Q, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Billy Crudup, Keri Russell, Simon Pegg, Laurence Fishburne, and more
Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol (2011)
Fresh off the success of The Incredibles and Ratatouille, Brad Bird makes his live-action directorial debut with Ghost Protocol, in which Ethan Hunt and his crew must clear their names after being publicly implicated in a bombing of the Kremlin.
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton, Michael Nyqvist, Vladimir Mashkov, Léa Seydoux, Josh Holloway, and more
Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation (2015)
Frequent Tom Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie directs his first of four films in the franchise with Rogue Nation, where Ethan Hunt intercepts a shipment of nerve gas from the Syndicate, a mysterious consortium of rogue field operatives, while being pursued by CIA director Alan Hunley.
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Alec Baldwin, and more
Mission: Impossible—Fallout (2018)
Set two years after the events of the previous film, Fallout follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they try to prevent a nuclear attack by terrorist Solomon Lane and mysterious extremist John Lark.
Cast: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, and more
Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning (2023)
Shot back-to-back with Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, the penultimate installment of the franchise features Ethan Hunt in a face-off against the Entity, a powerful AI that becomes sentient and goes rogue.
Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, and more
Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning (2025)
After retrieving the source code for the Entity, Ethan Hunt receives a message from President Erika Sloane that the AI has seized control of global nuclear systems as Hunt continues to pursue its former proxy Gabriel.
Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, and more
