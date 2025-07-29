One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films and series to live sports and more on Prime Video.
See what’s being added to Prime Video in August:
Spotlight: ‘The Pickup’
In this heist film debuting August 6, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored-truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by savvy mastermind Zoe (Keke Palmer). As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.
More Amazon Originals
‘Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues’
August 1. The five-episode documentary tells the tale of Birmingham City, a 150-year-old football club whose new minority owner, NFL legend Tom Brady, is determined to transform into a world-class team. Beyond the day-to-day football operations, the series explores the unique cultural heritage of Birmingham City and its loyal supporter base.
‘Taurasi’
August 7. The three-part docuseries chronicles the extraordinary journey of WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, whose endless pursuit of greatness has transcended the boundaries of sport—including three NCAA championships with the University of Connecticut, three WNBA titles with the Phoenix Mercury, six Olympic gold medals, and six EuroLeague crowns.
‘Butterfly’
August 13. This six-episode spy thriller, which explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage, centers on David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim), an enigmatic and highly unpredictable former U.S. intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision come back to haunt him.
‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’
August 13. The second season of the animated series finds Frank (Seth Rogen), Barry (Michael Cera), and Sammy (Edward Norton) exiled in New Foodland, a shining utopia for food and humans alike. But beneath the city’s glossy fridges and cheery smiles lies a dark secret that threatens the entirety of sentient food society.
‘Abandoned: The Woman in the Decaying House’
August 15. This three-part documentary series, which continues the investigation conducted by journalist Chico Felitti, delves into a case that captured Brazil in July 2022: A peculiar lady who lives in a decaying mansion in a privileged neighborhood of São Paulo was accused, along with her ex-husband, of assaulting and keeping a domestic worker illegally in the U.S. for nearly 20 years.
‘Betty la Fea: La Historia Continúa’
August 15. The second season of Betty la Fea, which broke records for a Latin American title in Prime Video history, is back, with Betty (Ana María Orozco) facing decisions that shake her present and redefine her family’s history. As she tries to rebuild her relationship with her daughter Mila and deal with the emotional distance growing between her and Armando, new secrets come to light.
‘The Siege at Thorn High’
August 15. This dystopian MGM film follows Edwin (Morgan Oey), a substitute teacher at a juvenile detention center for troubled teens, who must fight for survival against a group of violent students after a series of riots break out.
‘The Map That Leads to You’
August 20. From director Lasse Hallström (Dear John, Safe Haven), this adaptation of JP Monninger’s novel follows Heather (Madelyn Cline) as she sets off on an adventure across Europe with her best friends before she crosses paths with Jack (KJ Apa), a magnetic and mysterious stranger.
‘Upload’
August 25. The sci-fi comedy from Greg Daniels concludes in a four-part series finale, where sentient AI rapidly turns evil in a technologically advanced future, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world) and testing Nathan (Robbie Amell) and his friends to team up one last time to save humanity from deletion.
‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’
August 27. Co-created by New York Times best-selling author Jack Carr and Season 1 showrunner David Digilio, the prequel series is an origin story that follows Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. Also featuring Chris Pratt reprising his role as James Reece, the espionage thriller explores the darker side of warfare and its human cost.
- Wed Aug 13 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Minnesota Twins
- Fri Aug 22 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Boston Red Sox
- Fri Aug 1 at 8 p.m. ET: Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC
- Fri Aug 8 at 10 p.m. ET: Utah Royals vs. KC Current
- Fri Aug 15 at 8 p.m. ET: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC
- Fri Aug 22 at 8 p.m. ET: Chicago Stars FC vs. NC Courage
- Fri Aug 29 at 8 p.m. ET: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC
- Fri Aug 1 at 9 p.m. ET: Regian Eersel vs. George Jarvis (Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok)
- Thu Aug 21 at 7 p.m. ET: New England Patriots at New York Giants
- Thu Aug 7 at 8 p.m. ET: Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky
- Thu Aug 7 at 10 p.m. ET: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury
- Thu Aug 21 at 7 p.m. ET: Chicago Sky at New York Liberty
- Thu Aug 21 at 10 p.m. ET: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
- Thu Aug 28 at 7 p.m. ET: Washington Mystics at New York Liberty
- Thu Aug 28 at 10 p.m. ET: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury
Music
August 1–3. Amazon Music will exclusively livestream KCON LA 2025, the world’s leading K-pop fan and artist festival, on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Presented by Amazon Music’s “K-POP NOW” playlist, the stream will feature three days of programming from the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena with electrifying performances from headliners and supporting acts like aespa, HxW (SEVENTEEN), i-dle, KEY, MONSTA X, NCT 127, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE, and more, bringing the excitement of KCON directly to fans worldwide.
August 8–10. For the fourth consecutive year, Amazon Music will livestream the Outside Lands festival from Golden Gate Park in San Francisco to provide fans who are unable to attend with a front-row experience via Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Headliners include Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, and Doja Cat, with Vampire Weekend, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, and more also on the bill.
New episodes
- Countdown
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
Full list of what’s new
August 1
30 Rock Seasons 1–7 (2006)
A Guy Thing (2003)
Big Fat Liar (2002)
Blow Out (1981)
Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues (2025)
Cape Fear (1991)
Conan the Barbarian (1982)
Conan the Destroyer (1984)
Death Becomes Her (1992)
Death Race (2008)
Death Race (Unrated) (2008)
Duck, You Sucker! A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)
Hazlo como hombre (2017)
Hercules (2014)
Howard the Duck (1986)
King Solomon's Mines (1985)
Lady Chatterley's Lover (2022)
Lone Survivor (2013)
Love Actually (2003)
Maid in Manhattan (2002)
Mermaids (1990)
Miami Vice (2006)
Mr. Mom (1983)
Navy SEALS (1990)
Only the Brave (2017)
Out of Time (2003)
Over the Top (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Raging Bull (1980)
Ranchlands Season 1 (2019)
Red Dragon (2002)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Sleepover (2004)
Something New (2006)
Stigmata (1999)
The Alamo (2004)
The Battle of Britain (1969)
The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
The Strangers (2008)
Transformers (2007)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
Uptown Girls (2003)
Walking Tall (2004)
Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)
Wrath of Man (2021)
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
Trending news and stories