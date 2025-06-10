Check out the trailer for The Pickup, which will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video on August 6.
Amazon MGM Studios’ The Pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by savvy mastermind Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.
How to stream ‘The Pickup’ on Prime Video
The Pickup will be available to stream on August 6 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for young adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘The Pickup’?
In addition to Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer, The Pickup also stars Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Jack Kesy (Without Remorse), Marshawn Lynch, Roman Reigns, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power).
Directed by Tim Story (Barbershop, Fantastic Four), The Pickup was co-written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other action films on Prime Video like G20, The Accountant 2, and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning. There are also gripping series like The Better Sister, Reacher, and Cross.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
