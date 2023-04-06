The 2023 baseball season is heating up, and if you’re a Yankees fan, Prime Video is serving you some of the most anticipated match-ups and rivals in all of Major League Baseball.

Prime Video is exclusively broadcasting 20 New York Yankees games to those in the Yankees territory. That’s to say, if you live in New York state, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania, it’s worth tuning in to Prime Video on game day. That’s at no extra cost, mind you—so if you’re a fan, you don’t have to worry about additional subscription costs, on top of a Prime subscription.

Whether you’re a huge Yankees fan, or you just live in the area and want to keep an eye on the game, here’s how to watch New York Yankees games on Prime Video.

Which Yankees Games will be on Prime Video?

You can check out the full schedule of exclusive games on Prime Video. All of the game times below are listed in Eastern Daylight Time, and the schedule is subject to change.



Tuesday, April 4 : Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 : Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

: Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 : Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 : New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m.

: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 : Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 : Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. Friday, June 30 : New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals – 8 p.m.

: New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals – 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 : Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8 : Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees – 1 p.m.

: Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees – 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 : New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels – 7 p.m.

: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels – 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 2 : Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. Friday, August 4 : Houston Astros at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

: Houston Astros at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 16 : New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves – 7 p.m.

: New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves – 7 p.m. Friday, August 18 : Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. Sunday, August 20 : Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 1:30 p.m.

: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 1 : New York Yankees at Houston Astros – 8 p.m.

: New York Yankees at Houston Astros – 8 p.m. Monday, September 11 : New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m.

: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 13 : New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m.

: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 20 : Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees – 7 p.m.

: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 27: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m.

How to watch Yankees games on Prime Video

It’s very easy to watch Yankees games on Prime Video. As mentioned, you’ll need to live in New York state, Connecticut, north or central New Jersey, or northeast Pennsylvania to see the game.

Assuming you do, all you need to do is open up the Prime Video app on your smart TV, phone, or tablet; or open Prime Video on the web; when a game is on.

Prime Video is available to any member of Prime, which comes at costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. There are discounts to Prime too. Prime Student (available for students in higher education) is available for $7.49 per month, while Prime Access lets recipients of select government assistance programs get full access for $6.99 per month.

If you want Prime Video on its own, you can do that too. Prime Video is available as a standalone subscription for $8.99 per month—however keep in mind that you’ll miss out on all the other benefits to Prime, like free One-Day Delivery, and free Same-Day Delivery on select items.

What else is on Prime Video?

When the game is done, there are tons of other things you can tune into on Prime Video. Notably, Prime Video offers access to original movies, TV shows, and documentaries, and there should be something there for everyone.

Fantasy fans will want to take a look at 'Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,' while action fans should check out 'Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.' Other popular Amazon Originals include the likes of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'A League of Their Own.' And, if you’re a fan of baseball, it’s worth checking out the 'Reggie' docuseries, which focuses on baseball legend Reggie Jackson.