Nickel Boys, the drama from Amazon MGM Studios, is available to watch on Prime Video. The film, which was directed by RaMell Ross, was adapted for the screen by Ross and Joslyn Barnes from Colson Whitehead’s 2019 Pulitzer Prize–winning novel The Nickel Boys. It was nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 97th Academy Awards.
How to watch ‘Nickel Boys’ on Prime Video
Nickel Boys is available for purchase now on Prime Video for $19.99 in UHD, HD, and SD formats.
You don’t need to be a Prime member to buy the movie; all customers can rent or buy titles from the Prime Video Store.
Who is in the cast of ‘Nickel Boys’?
Nickel Boys stars Ethan Herisse (When They See Us) and Brandon Wilson (The Way Back) as Elwood and Turner, two Black teenagers who are sent to Nickel Academy in 1960s Tallahassee. The school was inspired by the Dozier School for Boys, a now-closed Florida reform school that was notorious for its abusive treatment.
The cast also includes Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Fred Hechinger (Gladiator II), Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting), Jimmie Fails (The Last Black Man in San Francisco), and Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard).
What else is on Prime Video?
Check out Hale County This Morning, This Evening, which was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards. Also from RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, the film explores the lives of the residents of Alabama’s “Black Belt.” There is a bevy of other Oscar-nominated films on Prime Video, such as Conclave or Anora.
