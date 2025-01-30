The highly anticipated third and final season of Bosch: Legacy premieres on March 27 exclusively on Prime Video. The 10-episode season will bring the longest-running franchise on Prime Video to a close with a series finale on April 17.
Season 3 will be based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels Desert Star and The Black Ice, which follow retired Los Angeles Police Department homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch, played by Titus Welliver. The Bosch franchise spans nine seasons over two series, all of which can be streamed on Prime Video.
Here’s how to watch the third season of Bosch: Legacy.
How to watch ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 3
Bosch: Legacy airs exclusively on Prime Video, which is included in an Amazon Prime membership, beginning March 27. There will be 10 episodes of the third and final season, with the series finale streaming on April 17.
Prime Video is one of the many perks of being an Amazon Prime member, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive events and deals.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for young adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 3 teaser trailer
Take a look back at the nine seasons of the Bosch franchise with this exclusive teaser trailer.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is home to a rich selection of shows, movies, documentaries, and live sports. Whether you’re looking for more action-packed series like Bosch: Legacy or want to explore new genres, Prime Video is your one-stop shop for exciting entertainment.
Check out other Amazon Original Series on Prime Video, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Fallout, The Boys, Reacher, and The Wheel of Time. You can also stream original movies like Red One, Challengers, and Road House, and rent or buy blockbusters like Wicked.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Check out how you can customize your viewing experience to find your favorite movies, series, documentaries, live sports, and more on Prime Video.