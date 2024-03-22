Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Prime Video’s new film, Road House, as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past and his penchant for violence.

In this action-packed film, Dalton is hardly scraping by on the reputation that still precedes him when he is approached by Frankie (Jessica Williams), who owns a rowdy roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Frankie hires Dalton to be the new bouncer at her bar in hopes of stopping a violent gang from destroying it.

Conor McGregor makes his acting debut as Knox, a ruthless gun-for-hire who raises the stakes.

Jessica Williams as Frankie in 'Road House.'

The film also stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Joaquim de Almeida, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, and Dominique Columbus.

The film, which premiered on Prime Video on March 21, is based on the 1989 motion picture Road House screenplay by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin.

It was directed by Doug Liman, produced by Joel Silver p.g.a., and executive produced by JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch, and Audie Attar. The Road House screenplay was written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry.

How to watch ‘Road House’ on Prime Video

Road House is available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Road House alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

Included in a Prime membership are titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, American Rust: Broken Justice, and Saltburn. There are also plenty of selections to rent or buy, like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

And that’s not all. There’s a huge library with new content uploaded constantly, so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.

Next, learn everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee.