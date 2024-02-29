When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they create the fictional character of Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble. But 22 years after investing this imaginary “friend,” Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent character as a handy alibi for their immature behavior.

One problem: their spouses and partners start to get suspicious and demand to finally meet the infamous Mr. Stanicky. That’s when the guilty trio of friends decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator "Rock Hard" Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place.

From director Peter Farrelly (creator of There’s Something About Mary and Dumb and Dumber), the film marks Farrelly’s highly anticipated return to the comedy genre.

The 108-minute-long film is rated R, and will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video on March 7.

How to watch ‘Ricky Stanicky’ on Prime Video

Ricky Stanicky will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Ricky Stanicky, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

Included in a Prime membership are titles like The Summer I Turned Pretty, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Saltburn. There are also plenty of selections to rent or buy like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

And that’s not all. There’s a huge library with new content uploaded constantly, so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.

