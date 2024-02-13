Lee este artículo en español.

Premiering in tandem with Jennifer Lopez’s first studio album in a decade, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is a genre-bending Amazon Original film that explores Lopez’s journey to love as told through her own eyes. It will premiere exclusively on Prime Video globally on February 16.

The film’s all-star cast includes Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, and Derek Hough. The Amazon Original is directed by Dave Meyers (Taylor Swift’s ME!, Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left to Cry), and is packed with a breathtaking mix of costumes and choreography sequences.

Through its series of fantastical scenes, this retrospective tells a tale of healing, resilience, and the importance of self-love—and it is unlike anything we've seen from Lopez before.



How to Watch ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ on Prime Video

Starting February 16, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.



What else is on Prime Video?

Included in a Prime membership are titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saltburn, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Shotgun Wedding. Also on Prime Video available to rent or buy are titles like TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR (EXTENDED VERSION) and Barbie.

The entire library is readily available for browsing within the Prime Video app or on the web, ensuring that there’s a constant stream of fresh content for you to discover and relish.

