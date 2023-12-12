The extended version of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking concert film will be available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada for $19.89 and £15.99 in the UK on December 13—Taylor’s birthday.

The TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR (EXTENDED VERSION) film includes three bonus songs not seen in theaters—Wildest Dreams, The Archer, and Long Live. All customers can rent the title directly on Prime Video, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not. Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination, offering customers a large collection of premium entertainment in a single application. On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies and series under one roof, be it entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios or by other studios, third-party channels made accessible as an add-on subscription through Prime Video Channels, and titles to rent or buy via the Prime Video Store.



How to rent TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR (EXTENDED VERSION) on Prime Video

Starting December 13, viewers in the U.S. and Canada can open the Prime Video app or website and find the film available to rent for $19.89. It will also be available to rent in the UK for £15.99 on the same day. Once the film has been rented on Prime Video and while it is playing, customers can access X-Ray content by selecting the “All” tab in the top left corner of their mobile and web devices, or by pressing up on their remote control on Living Room devices. This will enhance the customer experience by showcasing each song as it plays. On select devices, customers can click on the icon to connect to Amazon Music, where they can continue listening to their favorite songs from the tour.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices—including your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

If you’re interested in exploring other titles on Prime Video, you may want to consider joining Prime. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to a vast library of movies, series, live sports, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership.

New streaming data from Amazon Music shows that this has been the year of Taylor Swift. Not only was Swift the most streamed global artist on Amazon Music in 2023, but 1989 (Taylor’s Version) broke Amazon Music’s global records for most first-day streams and first-week streams. Fans can celebrate Swift’s catalogue and tour with playlists on Amazon Music, including “Music From Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” which will be made available for all Amazon Music subscribers and Prime members worldwide to stream on-demand December 13 through December 20, 2023.

What else is on Prime Video?

There’s an impressive library of movies and series to dive into on Prime Video, including Amazon Original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Summer I Turned Pretty—and movies like Sitting in Bars with Cake, Red, White & Royal Blue, and AIR, all included with a Prime membership.

The entire collection is readily available for browsing within the Prime Video app or on the web, ensuring that there's a constant stream of fresh content for you to discover and relish.

Next, learn everything you need to know about Prime Video.