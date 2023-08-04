Not over Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour? Keep the celebration going and listen to all of Taylor Swift's studio albums on demand—included with Prime for a limited time only.

Here are all the albums you can listen to now:

Midnights

Listen now

A cover of the Taylor Swift album Midnights.

Evermore

Listen now

A cover of a Taylor Swift album

Folklore

Listen now

A cover of a Taylor Swift album

Lover

Listen now

A cover of a Taylor Swift album

Reputation

Listen now

A cover of the Taylor Swift album Reputation.

1989

Listen now

A cover of a Taylor Swift album

Red (Taylor’s Version)

Listen now

A cover of the Taylor Swift album Red (Taylor's Version).

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Listen now

A cover of the Taylor Swift album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Listen now

A cover of a Taylor Swift album

Taylor Swift

Listen now

A cover of the Taylor Swift debut album.

Prime Members can also check out the “Music from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” playlist on Amazon Music. Not a member yet? Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. Sign up or start a free trial to explore all the benefits.

An image of a scene from "The Summer I Turned Pretty"
Prime Video greenlights Season Three of global hit series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
Grab your sunscreen, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is turning up the heat with a 10-episode pickup of Season Three.
Read more