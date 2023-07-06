Set to release on Prime Video on August 11, Red, White & Royal Blue follows the complicated and unexpected journey from distain to friendship to love between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the popular son of the first woman President of the United States, and Britain’s handsome and charismatic Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

Alex and Henry have a lot in common—including their contempt for one another. Their long-standing feud hasn’t been much of a problem until a catastrophic altercation at a royal event is highly publicized and creates a potential wedge between the U.S. and Britain at an inopportune time.

Their families and handlers force the rivals into a staged “truce” in an effort to smooth things over—and what unfolds from there is far from what the two men could have expected.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film directing debut of Tony Award winning playwright Matthew López.

How to watch 'Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime Video

The much-anticipated movie is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 11.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Red, White & Royal Blue, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership.



You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

There’s an impressive library of movies and series to dive into on Prime Video. Series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Dead Ringers, and My Policeman are there waiting for you to explore. For those captivated by high-octane dramas like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, you might want to consider other action titles such as The Boys.

The entire collection is readily available for browsing within the Prime Video app or on the web, ensuring that there's a constant stream of fresh content for you to discover and relish. But, remember to mark your calendars for the big day: Red, White & Royal Blue is premiering on August 11.

