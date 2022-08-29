The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video September 1-2 (see timings below). Set thousands of years before the adventures of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, the series offers an epic adventure for loyal Tolkien fans and newcomers alike.

Here is everything you need to know to catch the series when it premieres on Prime Video.

What time does the show premiere?

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on September 1-2 (time zone dependent).

Week One timings are as follows*:

6 p.m. PDT // Thursday, September 1

9 p.m. EDT // Thursday, September 1

10 p.m. Brazil // Thursday, September 1

2 a.m. UK // Friday, September 2

3 a.m. CEST // Friday, September 2

6:30 a.m. IST // Friday, September 2

10 a.m. JST // Friday, September 2

11 a.m. AU // Friday, September 2

1 p.m. NZ // Friday, September 2

How often will new episodes be released?

The rest of the first season will follow a weekly, single-episode rollout. The episodes will launch at the same time around the world, so that all fans can experience them simultaneously. The finale of the eight-episode first season will air on October 14.

Week Two timings through to finale are as follows*:

9 p.m. PDT // Thursdays

12 a.m. EDT // Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil // Fridays

5 a.m. UK // Fridays

6 a.m. CEST // Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST // Fridays

1 p.m. JST // Fridays

2 p.m. AU // Fridays

4 p.m. NZ // Fridays

How can I find the show on Prime Video?

Head to Prime Video and search “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” in the search bar to find the official series page. The page currently features all of the trailers, and the first two episodes will appear once the show premieres in your time zone.

Where can I get updates?

Follow along as we cover the latest updates on About Amazon, and keep tabs on all of the news on the official The Lord of the Rings on Prime Twitter account.

*These timings are shared as an indicator for a handful of countries—for other local time zones, please convert to the equivalent times or check with your local Prime Video Press Office.