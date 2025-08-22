Prime Video is serving up a delicious new cooking series that combines celebrity appearances, viral food trends, and mouth-watering recipes. Dish It Out, hosted by passionate foodie and aspiring chef Tilly Ramsay, premieres this fall with a star-studded guest list including her famous father, Gordon Ramsay.
Here’s everything you need to know about watching this tasty new show.
How to stream ‘Dish It Out’ on Prime Video
Dish It Out premieres Friday, September 5, on Prime Video, with the first eight episodes available immediately. The 32-episode series will continue with eight new episodes releasing weekly on Fridays through September 26.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
What is ‘Dish It Out’ about?
In each episode of Dish It Out, Tilly Ramsay takes viewers on a culinary journey celebrating online trends and family favorite recipes. She unboxes surprise ingredients and tools, revealing recipes sent by celebrity chefs, social media influencers, and loved ones. From secret family recipes to the latest viral food trends, Tilly tackles each dish with her signature flair, creating mouthwatering masterpieces.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Dish It Out’?
Tilly Ramsay hosts the series, which is produced by Tastemade Studios as part of their first-look deal to produce premium unscripted lifestyle content for Amazon MGM Studios.
The show features an impressive roster of over 50 guests cooking alongside Tilly, including her father, Gordon Ramsay; her mother, Tana Ramsay; and a diverse array of celebrities and culinary influencers.
What else is on Prime Video?
If you enjoy cooking and food programming, Prime Video offers several other culinary shows including Kitchen Nightmares, Dinner Club, Mary Berry’s Foolproof Cooking, and James May: Oh Cook!.
