One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films and series to live sports and more on Prime Video.
Spotlight: ‘Beast Games’
On January 7, Beast Games is back after a record-shattering first season. MrBeast has assembled 100 of the planet’s strongest competitors and 100 of the world’s smartest minds: “Strong vs. Smart” will battle for an eye-watering $5 million prize.
More Amazon Originals
‘Sigue mi voz’ (‘Follow My Voice’)
January 2. After a health crisis that keeps her home for 76 consecutive days, Klara (Berta Castañé) does nothing but listen to her favorite radio program, Sigue mi voz. But one day, she wonders: Is it possible to fall in love with someone you’ve heard on the radio but have never met? Can she truly feel something for Kang (Jae Woo Yang), the radio show host whose voice she’s only heard once?
‘Spring Fever’
January 5. Directed by Park Won-gook and written by Kim Ah-jeong, Spring Fever shows the warm spring romance that melts frozen hearts between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo-been), a coldhearted high school teacher, and Sun Jae-gyu (Ahn Bo-hyun), a man whose fiery passion turns a quiet village upside down.
‘The Night Manager’
January 11. Season 2 returns with Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), now living as Alex Goodwin, thinking he’s buried his past. Then one night, a chance sighting of an old mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).
‘The Hillside Strangler’
January 18. In the late 1970s, the Hillside Strangler terrorized Los Angeles and sparked the largest manhunt in the city’s blood-soaked history, led by a relentless homicide detective named Frank Salerno, who tells his story for the first time in over 40 years in this four-part MGM+ series.
‘Judy Justice’
January 19. Judge Sheindlin returns to the courtroom, delivering justice with her trademark wit, wisdom, and no-nonsense approach to real people’s cases.
‘Steal’
January 21. In this high-octane thriller, a typical workday at a pension-fund investment company is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara (Sophie Turner) and her best mate Luke (Archie Madekwe) to execute their demands. But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions and why?
‘The Wrecking Crew’
January 28. In this action comedy, two estranged half brothers, Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista), are forced to reunite after their father’s mysterious death. As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart.
Live sports
- Fri Jan 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
- Fri Jan 2 at 10 p.m. ET: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors
- Sat Jan 10 at 1 p.m. ET: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Thu Jan 15 at 2 p.m. ET: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic
- Thu Jan 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- Thu Jan 15 at 10 p.m. ET: New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors
- Sun Jan 18 at 12 p.m. ET: Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Thu Jan 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Thu Jan 22 at 10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Fri Jan 23 at 7 p.m. ET: Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Fri Jan 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Thu Jan 29 at 7 p.m. ET: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards
- Thu Jan 29 at 9:30 p.m. ET: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Sat Jan 31 at 3 p.m. ET: San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Fri Jan 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Greensboro Swarm vs. Grand Rapids Gold
- Fri Jan 5 at 10 p.m. ET: Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Stockton Kings
- Fri Jan 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Stockton Kings vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Tue Jan 16 at 7 p.m. ET: Oklahoma City Blue vs. G League Ignite
- Tue Jan 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET: Texas Legends vs. Rip City Remix
- Wed Jan 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Mexico City Capitanes vs. South Bay Lakers
- Wed Jan 24 at 10 p.m. ET: Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- Fri Jan 26 at 7 p.m. ET: Raptor 905 vs. Osceola Magic
- Fri Jan 26 at 9:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City Blue vs. Rip City Remix
- Tue Jan 30 at 7:30 p.m.: Memphis Hustle vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
- Tue Jan 30 at 10 p.m. ET: Iowa Wolves vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- Wed Jan 31 at 6 p.m. ET: Windy City Bulls vs. Greensboro Swarm
- Wed Jan 31 at 8:30 p.m. ET: Salt Lake City Stars vs. South Bay Lakers
- Fri Jan 16 at 7:30 a.m. ET: TBD
- Fri Jan 23 at 7:30 a.m. ET: TBD
- Fri Jan 23 at 9 p.m. ET: Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Abdulla “Smash Boy” Dayakaev
- Fri Jan 30 at 7:30 a.m. ET: TBD
- Thu Jan 1 at 10 p.m. ET: Nashville Predators
- Fri Jan 2 at 10 p.m. ET: Vancouver Canucks
- Mon Jan 5 at 9 p.m. ET: Calgary Flames
- Tue Jan 6 at 10 p.m. ET: Boston Bruins
- Thu Jan 8 at 10 p.m. ET: Minnesota Wild
- Sat Jan 10 at 7 p.m. ET: Carolina Hurricanes
- Mon Jan 12 at 7 p.m. ET: New York Rangers
- Wed Jan 14 at 7 p.m. ET: New Jersey Devils
- Thu Jan 15 at 7 p.m. ET: Boston Bruins
- Sat Jan 17 at 5 p.m. ET: Utah Mammoth
- Mon Jan 19 at 5 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Penguins
- Fri Jan 23 at 10 p.m. ET: Anaheim Ducks
- Sun Jan 25 at 4 p.m. ET: New Jersey Devils
- Tue Jan 27 at 10 p.m. ET: Washington Capitals
- Thu Jan 29 at 10 p.m. ET: Toronto Maple Leafs
- Sat Jan 31 at 10 p.m. ET: Vegas Golden Knights
- Sat Jan 10 or Sun Jan 11: Wild Card
New episodes
- Fallout
- Good Sports
- Surely Tomorrow
Full list of what’s new
January 1
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
About a Boy (2002)
Alice, Darling (2023)
Alien: Romulus (2024)
Along Came Polly (2004)
American Gangster (2007)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Blackhat (2015)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Get on Up (2014)
It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend (2022)
Les Misérables The Movie (2012)
Love Actually (2003)
Loving (2016)
Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
Mission Impossible (1971)
Mission: Impossible II (2000)
Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Mission: Impossible IV—Ghost Protocol (2011)
Notting Hill (1999)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)
Ray (2004)
Straight Outta Compton (2015)
Ted (2012)
Ted 2 (2015)
The Angry Birds Movie (2016)
The Blues Brothers (1980)
The Boss (2016)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Perfect Guy (2015)
The Story of Us (1999)
The Young Americans (1993)
Tully (2018)
Uncle Buck (1989)
Warcraft (2016)
Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)
Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
About a Boy (2002)
Alice, Darling (2023)
Alien: Romulus (2024)
Along Came Polly (2004)
American Gangster (2007)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Blackhat (2015)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Get on Up (2014)
It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend (2022)
Les Misérables The Movie (2012)
Love Actually (2003)
Loving (2016)
Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
Mission Impossible (1971)
Mission: Impossible II (2000)
Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Mission: Impossible IV—Ghost Protocol (2011)
Notting Hill (1999)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)
Ray (2004)
Straight Outta Compton (2015)
Ted (2012)
Ted 2 (2015)
The Angry Birds Movie (2016)
The Blues Brothers (1980)
The Boss (2016)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Perfect Guy (2015)
The Story of Us (1999)
The Young Americans (1993)
Tully (2018)
Uncle Buck (1989)
Warcraft (2016)
Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)
Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
January 28
The Wrecking Crew (2026)
The Wrecking Crew (2026)
January 31
Earthquake (1974)
Leap Year (2010)
Play Misty for Me (1971)
Rumble Fish (1983)
Slap Shot (1977)
The Beguiled (1971)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Eiger Sanction (1975)
The Funhouse (1981)
The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)
Waterworld (1995)
Earthquake (1974)
Leap Year (2010)
Play Misty for Me (1971)
Rumble Fish (1983)
Slap Shot (1977)
The Beguiled (1971)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Eiger Sanction (1975)
The Funhouse (1981)
The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)
Waterworld (1995)