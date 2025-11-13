Get ready to follow the biggest storylines in sports in a hilarious new way with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.
The two titans of comedy host Prime Video’s weekly sports talk show Good Sports, where they’ll offer hot takes on everything from the NFL and NBA to neighborhood pickup games and Little League drama.
"Doing the Olympics with Kevin was wild, but this? This is next-level,” said host and executive producer Kenan Thompson. “Good Sports is us just being ourselves—cracking jokes and probably pulling muscles we didn’t know we had. It’s gonna be a good time!!"
The series will give fans a front-row seat to the ultimate crossover and transform the traditional world of sports commentary.
“Kenan and I are bringing our own playbook for Good Sports, and that’s a guaranteed win,” said host and executive producer Kevin Hart. “This show gives us a chance to celebrate sports culture in a way that’s fresh, unfiltered, and full of laughs. With our partners at Prime Video, we’re bringing the energy and a whole lot of love for the game.”
Here’s how to watch Good Sports on Prime Video.
How to watch ‘Good Sports’ on Prime Video
Good Sports will be available exclusively on Prime Video starting Tuesday, November 25. The series will consist of 12 episodes, with new episodes streaming every Tuesday. All episodes will stream live at 8 p.m. ET.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
Who are the hosts of ‘Good Sports’?
Hart and Thompson star as both the hosts and executive producers of Good Sports.
Hart is a globally recognized comedian, actor, and producer. Known for his stand-up comedy and numerous film roles, Hart brings his signature unfiltered humor and infectious energy to the show.
Thompson is a six-time Emmy Award nominee and the longest-tenured cast member of Saturday Night Live. Thompson’s comedic timing and versatility make him a perfect co-host for this sports talk show.
Good Sports is produced by Hartbeat and Artists for Artists. The series is executively produced by Hartbeat's Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Meghan Hoffman, Mike Stein, and JC Del Barco II, Artists for Artists' Kenan Thompson and Johnny Ryan Jr., as well as David Nickoll and Colton Dunn. Michelle Mastellone serves as a producer.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other Amazon Original series to watch on Prime Video, like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, The Boys, and Reacher.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s "Shop the Show“ feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.