Prime Video has renewed its critically acclaimed global hit series Fallout for a third season, the company announced on May 12 at its annual upfront presentation in New York City.
The renewal comes well in advance of the show’s second season, which is set to premiere in December 2025.
The series has attracted more than 100 million viewers worldwide since its debut, ranking among Prime Video’s top three most-watched titles ever.
Fallout is based on one of the most popular video game franchises of all time and is set 200 years after an apocalyptic event. The story follows the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters who are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.
Season 2 will continue the story after Season 1’s finale, taking viewers through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.
The new season will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
“We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video.”
The series stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, who appeared onstage at New York’s Beacon Theater during the Prime Video upfront presentation to reveal the Season 2 premiere timeline. The cast also includes Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Frances Turner.
Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner also serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios, executive produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.
Season 1 of Fallout is already available to stream watch exclusively on Prime Video, while Season 2 will premiere in December.
How to sign up for Prime Video
There are discounted membership options which provide the same benefits of a regular Prime membership—at only 50% of the cost. Check out Prime for young adults (ages 18-24) and college students as well as Prime Access for qualifying government-assistance recipients.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Check out some original series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Reacher, The Boys, and Cross, as well as movies like Another Simple Favor, Holland, and G20.
Viewers can also access programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, read more about how you can search and buy products related to the content you watch on Prime Video with Amazon's new "Shop the Show" feature.
