2. An easy way to watch live and programmed sports

Sports programming—like the arrival of NFL Thursday Night Football this fall—is easier to find. Home will contain a “Sports” sub-navigation menu. Also, the new Live TV page functions as a hub for streaming stations, including live sports and events. The content is presented in a user-friendly program guide so customers can easily view everything that is currently on-air and find out when future programming will begin. The “Sports” menu boasts a cinematic experience with dedicated carousels to showcase the leagues and teams of interest to you. The page will also feature sports documentaries and additional content, like replays and popular sports videos, to keep you engaged with your favorite teams.



You can watch Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime Video, as well as a variety of sports content available with your Prime membership and through subscriptions such as Paramount+ or MLB.TV.