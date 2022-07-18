The newly redesigned Prime Video experience will be available to customers beginning this summer.
Starting this week, Prime Video is rolling out a new, redesigned experience within the Prime Video app on connected living room devices, including Fire TV, as well as on the Android app. This new experience will be available on these devices to all Prime Video customers worldwide this summer, with iOS and Web to follow. We are redesigning the Prime Video experience to highlight our broad selection of content and to make it easier for customers to find the content they love.
Let’s check out the new updates:
Let’s check out the new updates:
-
1.A more user-friendly navigation menuWe are introducing a redesigned, simplified main navigation menu that is easily accessible. This helps customers browse our broad selection—including movies, TV shows, sports, and premium channels—and find what they’re looking for quickly and easily. Customers have an easy path to the titles included with Prime membership, such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, and the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. For our living room apps, the new navigation menu has been relocated to the side of the screen for improved access. The app will launch with six primary pages: Home, Store, Find, Live TV, Free with Ads, and My Stuff. Customers will also have sub-navigation options to more easily browse by content or offer type, such as “Movies,” “TV shows” and “Sports” on Home, and “Channels” or “Rent or Buy” on Store.*
-
2.An easy way to watch live and programmed sportsSports programming—like the arrival of NFL Thursday Night Football this fall—is easier to find. Home will contain a “Sports” sub-navigation menu. Also, the new Live TV page functions as a hub for streaming stations, including live sports and events. The content is presented in a user-friendly program guide so customers can easily view everything that is currently on-air and find out when future programming will begin. The “Sports” menu boasts a cinematic experience with dedicated carousels to showcase the leagues and teams of interest to you. The page will also feature sports documentaries and additional content, like replays and popular sports videos, to keep you engaged with your favorite teams.
You can watch Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime Video, as well as a variety of sports content available with your Prime membership and through subscriptions such as Paramount+ or MLB.TV.
-
3.A faster way to find the shows you wantThe new Prime Video app comes with new carousels that not only present videos with richer and more cinematic imagery, but also enable customers to quickly and efficiently find something to stream. For example, our “Top 10 Chart” taps into the social zeitgeist, showcasing popular and trending content on Prime Video in a highly visual and easily navigable manner. Our “Super Carousel,” with its larger, poster-style artwork, allows featured titles, such as Amazon Originals and Exclusives and Prime Video Cinema, to stand out against all other titles.
-
4.Clearly marked contentNew design features make it easier for customers to tell what content is included with their Prime membership, versus what is available for purchase. We employ new visual cues to clearly indicate which videos are included for you (marked with a blue checkmark icon) and which are available to rent, buy, or subscribe to (marked with a shopping bag icon). And, near the top of Home within the “My Subscriptions” row, you can access all videos included with your Prime membership with only a single click.
-
5.Immersive visualsThe new Prime Video experience presents content with rich, immersive imagery, thoughtful details, and a new color palette. Our new carousels also showcase titles in a way that makes the experience less busy and overwhelming for our customers.
-
6.Find your favorites—or something entirely newThe redesigned “Find” page simplifies the search experience, giving you the option to search for a specific title or explore different genres and collections. Search suggestions are shown live as you type, and you can easily filter results by genre or 4K UHD. Search results employ the new visual cues to clearly indicate which videos are included for you (marked with a blue checkmark icon) and which are available to rent, buy, or subscribe to (marked with a shopping bag icon).
*Experience may differ by device and territory
Find trending content more easily with the "Top 10" list
Find and access content included in your Prime membership with the "My Subscriptions" row
The "Super Carousel" in the new design makes it easier to find featured titles
The new "Live TV" page helps you find content streaming live
The "Continue Watching" row on the redesigned "Home" page helps you pick up where you left off