Starting this week, Prime Video is rolling out a new, redesigned experience within the Prime Video app on connected living room devices, including Fire TV, as well as on the Android app. This new experience will be available on these devices to all Prime Video customers worldwide this summer, with iOS and Web to follow. We are redesigning the Prime Video experience to highlight our broad selection of content and to make it easier for customers to find the content they love.

Let’s check out the new updates: