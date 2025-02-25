Holland is coming to Prime Video on March 27 after premiering at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 9.
In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan, tumbles into a twisted tale. Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Holland’?
Besides Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen, Jude Hill, and Gael García Bernal, Holland also stars Rachel Sennott (Bottoms), Lennon Parham, Isaac Krasner, and Jeff Pope (The Underground Railroad).
Directed by Mimi Cave (Fresh), Holland was written by Andrew Sodroski and produced by Kate Churchill, Peter Dealbert, Nicole Kidman, and Per Saari.
How to stream ‘Holland’ on Prime Video
Holland will be available to stream on March 27 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for young adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
What else is on Prime Video?
Catch up on episodes of Expats or Mozart in the Jungle, or check out acclaimed films like Being the Ricardos or Cassandro, all from Amazon MGM Studios and starring Kidman and García Bernal. You can also rent or buy titles like Babygirl or The Northman, or watch series like Succession with a Max add-on.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Trending news and stories