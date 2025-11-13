Following the explosive finale of the first season, Tom Hiddleston reprises his Golden Globe winning role for the second season, which will stream on Prime Video on January 11, 2026, with episodes dropping weekly.
Here’s everything you need to know about The Night Manager Season 2, including how to watch the show, the plot, and cast.
How to watch 'The Night Manager' Season 2
The Night Manager Season 2 will be available on Prime Video starting January 11, 2026, with the first three episodes. Each new episode releases every subsequent Sunday until the season finale on February 1.
All six episodes of Season 2 will stream worldwide on Prime Video (excluding the UK) and on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can catch up on Season 1 before watching on Prime Video.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
What is the plot of 'The Night Manager'?
The first season of The Night Manager, based on John le Carre's best-selling novel, follows ex-British soldier Jonathan Pine as he is recruited by MI-6 to infiltrate the inner circle of a dangerous arms trader.
Season 2 takes place eight years later with Pine, now living under the name Alex Goodwin, running a quiet surveillance unit in London. His life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters an old Roper mercenary, prompting him to take action against a new threat: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos.
Pine’s journey leads him to Roxana Bolaños, a businesswoman who aids him in infiltrating Teddy’s arms operation in Colombia. As Pine delves deeper into the plot, he uncovers a deadly conspiracy involving the training of a guerrilla army.
With betrayal at every turn, Pine must navigate complex allegiances and decide whom he can trust in his mission to expose the conspiracy.
Who is in the cast of 'The Night Manager' Season 2?
Hiddleston is joined by Olivia Colman, Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi, Hayley Squires, and more.
Reprising their roles from Season 1 are Alistair Petrie (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Douglas Hodge (Joker), Michael Nardone (Traces), and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place).
