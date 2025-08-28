“At Amazon, we are always working to make customers’ lives better every day and these new agreements with Comcast NBCU are fantastic for millions of customers, who are looking for the fastest and easiest way to find all their entertainment and sports in one place,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “Adding Peacock to our growing list of subscriptions—while renewing our long-standing agreements for Fire TV, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, and Xfinity X1—deepens an incredible working relationship with Comcast/NBCU, and we look forward to a future of mutual distribution that benefits our shared customers.”