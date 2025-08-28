Prime Video customers can now access Peacock Premium Plus, NBCUniversal’s ad-free streaming service, directly through their existing app as part of an expanded partnership.
What is Peacock Premium Plus?
Peacock Premium Plus is NBCUniversal’s ad-free streaming tier that offers thousands of hours of on-demand entertainment, news, and sports content. The service also provides the ability to download select content for offline viewing and includes access to live, local NBC channels.
How much does it cost to subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus?
Peacock Premium Plus is available to Prime Video customers for $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year.
How do I sign up for Peacock Premium Plus?
Prime members can subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus directly through Prime Video without needing to download a separate app. It joins Prime Video’s collection of more than 100 subscription options in the U.S., all accessible with one billing relationship in one convenient application.
What else is included in the NBCUniversal partnership?
This launch is part of a broader set of agreements between Amazon and Comcast NBCUniversal:
- The Peacock app will continue to be available on Fire TV devices.
- Universal Pictures Home Entertainment releases will remain available to buy and rent through Prime Video. Titles include Jurassic World Rebirth and How to Train Your Dragon, as well as recent animated comedy-adventure The Bad Guys 2 and the highly anticipated theatrical releases Gabby’s Dollhouse, Nobody 2, and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.
- Xfinity X1 and Xumo customers will maintain seamless access to Prime Video, including voice search capabilities through Xfinity Voice Remote.
“At Amazon, we are always working to make customers’ lives better every day and these new agreements with Comcast NBCU are fantastic for millions of customers, who are looking for the fastest and easiest way to find all their entertainment and sports in one place,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “Adding Peacock to our growing list of subscriptions—while renewing our long-standing agreements for Fire TV, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, and Xfinity X1—deepens an incredible working relationship with Comcast/NBCU, and we look forward to a future of mutual distribution that benefits our shared customers.”
This partnership furthers Prime Video’s strategy of becoming a comprehensive entertainment hub where customers can customize their streaming experience while accessing content from multiple providers.