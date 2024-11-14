Over the last decade, we’ve learned a lot about what customers want out of TVs—and it’s continued to evolve. Of course, they still want beautiful, sharp picture quality, and immersive sound, but they also want more out of the device that is so prominently placed in their homes—they want a smart TV that is actually smart, beautiful, and useful, even when they aren’t watching shows or movies. We’ve been working to make TVs even smarter for years, and in 2021, we created the Fire TV Omni Series—the first-ever Amazon-built TV designed to mix Fire TV’s content-rich entertainment experience with truly smart features that would take the TV to the next level.