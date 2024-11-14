With over 250 million devices sold globally, Amazon expands its Fire TV lineup with a brand-new Omni Mini-LED Series and refreshed 4-Series—plus, the new Soundbar Plus Series.
Since launching Fire TV 10 years ago, we’ve been on a mission to make TVs more intelligent, accessible, and connected. Our approach is unique: We put content—not apps—at the center of the experience, and make it incredibly easy to find something to watch, including with just your voice. What started with the first Fire TV device in 2014 has evolved into a versatile lineup of devices, from Cubes and Sticks to smart TVs made by some of the world’s strongest TV brands including Panasonic, Hisense, Toshiba, and TCL. And it’s no understatement to say customers love Fire TV—customers around the world have purchased well over 250 million Fire TV devices.
Over the last decade, we’ve learned a lot about what customers want out of TVs—and it’s continued to evolve. Of course, they still want beautiful, sharp picture quality, and immersive sound, but they also want more out of the device that is so prominently placed in their homes—they want a smart TV that is actually smart, beautiful, and useful, even when they aren’t watching shows or movies. We’ve been working to make TVs even smarter for years, and in 2021, we created the Fire TV Omni Series—the first-ever Amazon-built TV designed to mix Fire TV’s content-rich entertainment experience with truly smart features that would take the TV to the next level.
It’s early days, but we think we’re onto something—customers have made smart TVs into Fire TV’s fastest-growing business. And today, we’re excited to introduce Fire TV’s most cinematic and best-sounding living room lineups ever: the brand-new Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series and Fire TV Soundbar Plus Series, and a redesigned Fire TV 4-Series. Here’s everything you need to know:
Brand-new Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series—debuting the most powerful and innovative Amazon-built TV yet
Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series optimizes picture quality, audio, and performance to deliver Amazon's best and most innovative TV yet. The Omni Mini-LED Series features a stunning, cinematic QLED Mini-LED display and delivers up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and up to 1,344 dimming zones—plus support for Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive—bringing out every detail with more vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and richer contrast. The lineup features built-in far-field technology so you can discover shows and movies, manage playback, and control the Fire TV Ambient Experience hands-free using just your voice with Alexa. Available in a wide array of display sizes perfect for any living room, the TV introduces a number of new features into our line-up, including:
Intelligent Picture technology. Intelligent Picture combines artificial intelligence with the lineup’s new advanced light and color sensor to enhance picture quality by automatically identifying, analyzing, and optimizing scenes in real-time, fine-tuning picture details like landscapes, buildings, sports, and more. The TV’s light and color sensor simultaneously detects the room’s lighting conditions, adjusting brightness and color temperature for optimal viewing—day or night.
Ambient Experience’s new immersive art. The lineup comes with a customer-favorite feature, the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which replaces blank TV screens with helpful information and beautiful artwork when not streaming. The TV’s brand-new high-fidelity radar sensor powers an upcoming delightful new feature within the Ambient Experience which transforms motion into art. When Ambient Experience is active, customers can see colorful scenes come to life—like fluttering butterflies, swimming koi fish, and colorful tiles—that dynamically respond to movement in front of the TV.
This interactive artwork joins AI Art and a growing collection of more than 2,000 free, gallery-quality images available within the Ambient Experience. Customers are responding to Ambient Experience’s immersive innovations, generating millions of unique images since AI Art’s launch. And, later this month, we’re adding 100 new pieces of artwork including new motion art as well as landscape, underwater, and NASA space photography.
Fire TV’s most cinematic smart TV audio experience yet. The lineup introduces support for Dolby Atmos audio—plus two powerful speakers and up to two built-in subwoofers—to deliver deep bass, clarity, and dynamic range for an immersive audio experience.
Premium gaming features. The first Amazon-built TV with an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, this lineup delivers a truly premium gaming experience. Combining Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and a new, lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate in Gaming Mode, Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series eliminates visual artifacts and input lag, providing gamers with the competitive edge they need—whether they're immersed in fast-paced action, open-world adventures, or anything in between.
Future-proof connectivity support for Wi-FI 6E. The lineup introduces support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, enabling customers with Wi-Fi 6E routers to future-proof their wireless connectivity and enjoy blazing fast, ultra-smooth, and low-latency streaming.
In addition, the new Omni Mini-LED series will also expand Fire TV’s industry-leading support for the Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) protocol with Dual Audio. Coming soon, the new accessibility feature enables customers with ASHA-enabled hearing aids to get high-quality audio delivered directly to their hearing aids while others simultaneously listen through the TV’s speakers. Dual Audio builds on our work with global leaders in hearing aid technology, Starkey and Cochlear, to offer more Fire TV customers seamless audio integration with their assistive devices.
Brand-new Fire TV Soundbar Plus Series—delivering premium, immersive sound
Last year, we debuted the Fire TV Soundbar, which has since become one of Amazon’s best-selling soundbars. Now, with the introduction of the brand-new Fire TV Soundbar Plus Series, upgrading to an immersive home theater audio experience is even more simple, accessible, and customizable. At the heart of the series is Fire TV Soundbar Plus, a 3.1-channel all-in-one soundbar with support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and DTS TruVolume, which envelops listeners in deep, powerful bass and brilliant clarity. With precise tuning, a customizable Dialogue Enhancer setting, and a wide frequency range, Fire TV Soundbar Plus captures every audible detail—from whispers to thundering explosions. The 37-inch soundbar features four preset listening modes—Movie, Music, Sports, and Night—expertly designed to optimize audio no matter the content. Setup is easy—simply power the soundbar on and connect the included HDMI cable into the TV's HMDI ARC/eARC port.
Beginning today, you can further customize your home theater experience with a new wireless subwoofer or new wireless surround sound speakers, designed to instantly pair with the soundbar. You can purchase the standalone soundbar or choose between one of two upgrade bundles—the soundbar plus a wireless subwoofer, or the soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and two wireless surround sound speakers.
Fire TV 4-Series—redesigning the popular smart TV lineup
Today, our most popular Amazon-built TV smart TV, Fire TV 4-Series, is getting a refresh—the lineup now features an ultra-slim bezel that fades into the background so your content is front and center. The Fire TV 4-Series continues to deliver beautiful picture quality in 4K UHD with support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Sound.
The Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series, Fire TV Soundbar Plus Series, and Fire TV 4-Series are all available at Amazon today, along with the recently launched Fire TV Stick HD. Ambient Experience’s new interactive artwork feature and Dual Audio are coming soon to Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series. To learn more about these devices, visit amazon.com/firetv.