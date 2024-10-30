Fans of the highly anticipated film adaptation, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, can get in on the fun four days before its official release.
Oz casts a spell on Amazon to help Prime members have the opportunity to see Wicked, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, before its official theatrical release, thanks to Amazon’s partnership with Universal Pictures.
Starting October 30 at 9 a.m. EDT, Prime members can purchase advance screening tickets with Fandango at OzOnAmazon.com to see Wicked in select theaters across the U.S. on November 18 at 7 p.m., four days ahead of the broad theatrical release.
Each "Wicked Wednesday" from October 30 to November 27, customers can explore a magical collection of content and officially licensed merchandise on OzOnAmazon.com. Simply search #wicked on Amazon.com or in the Amazon Shopping app to uncover an enchanting array of products, content, and experiences. Fans can shop products like Mattel dolls, LEGO sets, Loungefly backpacks, and dress-up costumes inspired by the movie.
The Wicked Alexa Themes bring your favorite characters to weather, timers, alarms, jokes, and more with the prompt “Alexa, send me to Oz.” You can even scan a QR code to purchase tickets for the upcoming film. Customers can choose whether they follow Elphaba (Wicked Witch of the West, played by Erivo), or Glinda (Glinda the Good, played by Grande) through dual-themed experiences—a first for Alexa Themes.
There will also be a panoramic behind-the-scenes landing page of Wicked on Fire TV. The Wicked soundtrack will be available to listen on Amazon Music starting on November 22, featuring beloved songs from the musical including “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” “Dancing Through Life,” “The Wizard And I,” and more.
Oz comes to the Emerald City
On October 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. PDT, the playfield at the Spheres building on the Amazon campus in Seattle transforms into an immersive experience inspired by the film. The celebration includes themed activities and photo opportunities, a chance to explore an Oz-ified Understory and browse officially licensed merchandise available for purchase online. Guests will also be able to view art installations by resident local artists and witness the Spheres lighting up in pink and green to pay homage to the film’s iconic lead characters.
For those unable to attend in person, Glee stars Amber Riley and Kevin McHale will be on the scene at the Seattle Spheres, broadcasting on Amazon Live to give virtual viewers an inside look at the festivities.
Enchanting Prime benefits
