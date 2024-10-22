October 22, 2024
Improvements include personalized recommendations, improved browsing, and streamlined reordering in time for the holiday shopping season.
We love innovating to offer customers the best combination of selection, value, and convenience, and strive to set the industry standard for a world-class shopping experience. Our shopping experience is rooted in making customers' lives better and easier every day, leading us to invent features such as quick and easy shopping with Buy Now, customer reviews and more recently review highlights, and Rufus, our AI shopping assistant. We regularly make improvements to our store to help customers find the right products quickly—from personalizing product titles in search, to introducing visual search tools, to making it easier to learn about different types of products with AI Shopping Guides. When rolling out new features, we take an intentionally iterative approach, often testing multiple versions to ensure an easy and intuitive customer experience.
We're adding to that list by testing new homepage features and design elements on the Amazon Shopping app for iOS and Android for millions of customers in the U.S. These features bring customers a more personalized and easy-to-navigate place to start their shopping and showcase products and services from across Amazon that reflect their interests and shopping habits. We're testing these new experiences with select customers and look forward to sharing with more U.S. customers in the coming months.
Here are a few of the features we’re most excited about, all designed to make Amazon’s shopping experience even more convenient and help customers save time:
More personalized shopping recommendations and product inspiration
Across Amazon, we’ve been developing and deploying state-of-the-art AI and machine learning models to power customer experiences for over 25 years, such as helping customers find the most relevant products, benefits, and services. The enhanced homepage features offer more product recommendations and inspiration tailored to customers’ interests. Personalization helps customers find what they're looking for faster, and surfaces other relevant products that align with their interests based on previous shopping behaviors like recent purchases and browsing history. For example, if a customer recently bought a new comforter, the homepage may feature matching sheets and pillows. The homepage will also highlight trending products, new releases, best-sellers, and deals based on customers’ unique interests and preferences—helping them stay ahead of the curve on what's popular in their favorite categories.
Seamless browsing with a refreshed, intuitive design
The new “Window Display,” improved product groupings, and horizontal scrolling create a modern, intuitive shopping experience. The "Window Display" feature at the top of the homepage greets customers with personalized recommendations whether they are picking up where they left off on a previous shopping trip or looking for something new, including deals, new Prime Video and Amazon Music releases, and seasonal finds based on their shopping behaviors. For example, customers who love sports may see the latest pair of running shoes from their favorite brand, deals on fitness trackers, or a reminder for next week’s Thursday Night Football game. As customers scroll, the page is organized into groupings of related products with inspiration by topic, interest, or previous searches that may still be of interest to them. This design helps customers explore relevant categories without jumping between pages, creating a more cohesive and easy-to-navigate experience.
Improved Buy Again hub helps customers save time on repeat purchases
Buying frequently purchased items just got easier as well with the homepage Buy Again hub. The Buy Again hub consolidates frequently purchased items into one location, making it even more convenient to complete common shopping tasks. With a single tap, customers can quickly add to their go-to products and discover complementary items.
These Amazon homepage features are designed to make navigating and discovering products even faster and easier. We look forward to continuing to roll these updates out to all customers in the U.S. over the coming months.
