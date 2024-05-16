The upcoming season of NFL action on Prime Video, which includes exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football (TNF), Black Friday Football, and first-ever NFL Wild Card Playoff game, stands as the streamer’s most extensive schedule yet in its third season of coverage. The expanded schedule of games, AI-powered features that bring fans closer to the action, and a blockbuster TNF slate featuring 12 divisional matchups kicks off on Thursday, September 12, with a can’t-miss showdown between the Bills and Dolphins in Miami.

The 2024TNF season schedule features six teams that make multiple appearances on Prime Video, including the 49ers, Jets, Bengals and Rams. Several of Prime Video’s biggest showdowns within the strong schedule of games include:



Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ home opener against the Patriots on September 19

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys vs. the Giants on September 26

Joe Burrow and the Bengals vs. last year’s MVP, Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens on November 7

The Steelers vs. Browns on November 21

Jordan Love and the Packers vs. the hungry Lions on December 5

Check out the full schedule below.

The 2024 Thursday Night Football schedule

TNF Tonight pregame coverage begins each Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT.



Preseason game – Thursday, Aug. 22: Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals Week 2 - Sept. 12: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins Week 3 - Sept. 19: New England Patriots at New York Jets

New England Patriots at New York Jets Week 4 - Sept. 26: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Week 5 - Oct. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Week 6 - Oct. 10: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Week 7 - Oct. 17: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints Week 8 - Oct. 24: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams Week 9 - Oct. 31: Houston Texans at New York Jets

Houston Texans at New York Jets Week 10 - Nov. 7: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Week 11 - Nov. 14: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Week 12 – Nov. 21: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Week 13 (Black Friday) - Friday, Nov. 29: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Week 14 - Dec. 5: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Week 15 - Dec. 12: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Week 16 - Dec. 19: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 - Dec. 26: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears ** NFL Wild Card Playoff Game: TBD

How to watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video in 2024 in their living rooms on connected televisions, streaming media players, or set-top boxes by using the Prime Video app, which is also available on mobile. In addition, viewers can stream online on Amazon, and on phones and tablets with NFL+. Each Thursday Night Football game also streams live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams, as well as in Spanish language on Prime Video. Coverage kicks off each Thursday with TNF Tonight at 7:00 p.m. EDT.



Enjoy all the action with Prime

Live NFL coverage on Prime Video will extend from late August to January for the first time and is highlighted by a tentpole Black Friday Football matchup on November 29, when the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs play host to the Raiders. Live coverage of Thursday Night Football is one of the many benefits that come with Prime, which provides unparalleled savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

“This is our best schedule yet, and with this lineup of must-see matchups, our award-winning production, and innovations you can only get on Prime Video, fans will not want to miss a minute of Thursday Night Football this season,” said Jay Marine, vice president, Prime Video, and global head of sports and ads. “Our upcoming TNF schedule includes great games all season long, including 12 between fierce division rivals, the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs hosting Black Friday Football, and we’ll cap the season for the first time with the first-ever NFL postseason game on Prime Video. I can’t wait to kick things off in Miami on September 12.”

How Amazon Web Services helps create the TNF schedule

The NFL uses the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power its schedule-making process. There are approximately a quadrillion possible schedule combinations each NFL season and over 26,000 factors to take in to consideration, such as stadium availability, travel requirements, prime-time games, competitive fairness, and division rivalries. The NFL uses AWS to run high-performance computing workloads to find the best possible schedule each year.



About Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

The 2023 TNF on Prime campaign generated an unprecedented streak of weekly viewership gains along the way to a full-season average that ranked +24% ahead of the previous year. TNF on Prime viewers averaged seven years younger and watch more of the games than audiences watching the NFL on linear networks. TNF’s 2023 pregame and postgame shows,TNF Tonight, TNF Kickoff, TNF Postgame and TNF Nightcap, all registered significant year-over-year viewership increases.

Thursday Night Football’s production team recently earned 11 Sports Emmy nominations for its 2023 coverage—including those for Outstanding Digital Innovation, Outstanding Interactive Experience, and Outstanding Personality nods for sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung and features reporter Taylor Rooks.



Learn more about Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

