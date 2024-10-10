Prime members also took advantage of innovative shopping features during Prime Big Deal Days to help them find gifts and items suited to their needs and interests.

Rufus

, a generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, helped millions of customers answer questions on a variety of shopping needs and products in the Amazon Store. Rufus can now help make tailored deal recommendations, making it easier to discover great gift ideas at a discount. Customers also used

Inspire

, the in-app mobile experience to help them discover ideas and products in a personalized feed, and

Amazon Lens

, the visual shopping tool that identifies objects and finds similar items on Amazon, making it easier for customers to quickly navigate Amazon’s wide selection. To help reduce the time spent researching new product categories,

AI Shopping Guides

can take the guess work out of gift shopping, offering tailored content to help customers learn about different product types, understand key features and terminology, and identify top brands and customer favorites.