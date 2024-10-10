Here’s how much Prime members saved during Prime Big Deal Days 2024—and some of the top selling brands and gifts from the event.
Amazon announced that Prime Big Deal Days was its biggest October shopping event ever. More Prime members shopped compared to last year and took advantage of early holiday deals, marking the kickoff to the holiday season with higher sales and more items sold during the two-day event than any previous October shopping event. Globally, Prime members saved more than $1 billion across millions of deals, including on seasonal merchandise and gifts.
Across Amazon’s wide selection, Prime members saved on everything from electronics, home, toys, beauty, and apparel, including discounts on products from Dyson, Mattel, Levi’s, and Apple. Independent sellers also saw record sales during the event compared to Prime Big Deal Days 2023, with discounts on popular items like Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Blow Dryer Brush from L'ANGE HAIR, Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Drink Mix from Liquid I.V., and Superhero Mascara from IT Cosmetics.
Prime members also took advantage of innovative shopping features during Prime Big Deal Days to help them find gifts and items suited to their needs and interests. Rufus, a generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, helped millions of customers answer questions on a variety of shopping needs and products in the Amazon Store. Rufus can now help make tailored deal recommendations, making it easier to discover great gift ideas at a discount. Customers also used Inspire, the in-app mobile experience to help them discover ideas and products in a personalized feed, and Amazon Lens, the visual shopping tool that identifies objects and finds similar items on Amazon, making it easier for customers to quickly navigate Amazon’s wide selection. To help reduce the time spent researching new product categories, AI Shopping Guides can take the guess work out of gift shopping, offering tailored content to help customers learn about different product types, understand key features and terminology, and identify top brands and customer favorites.
"Our 2024 Prime Big Deal Days event marked a strong start to the holiday shopping season, with record-breaking sales and participation from Prime members worldwide,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “This is just the start of great deals from Amazon over the holiday shopping season, paired with fast, free delivery for Prime members to help them check items off their gift lists. We’re excited to deliver for customers this holiday, and we’re grateful to our teams around the world working hard to offer compelling selection, value, and convenience throughout the season."
Some of the top selling brands and gifts sold during Prime Big Deal Days ahead of the holiday shopping season included:
- Premium skincare from Laneige, Innisfree, and Sulwhasoo
- Apple AirPods and Apple Watches
- Barbie, Fisher-Price, American Girl, and Mattel toys
- Levi’s denim for the family
- Play-Doh, Nerf, and Hasbro Games
- BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner and Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers
While Prime Big Deal Days has concluded, the holiday savings are just getting started. Throughout the holiday season, customers can discover trending products, top brands, and deals within the Holiday Shop, including Top 100+ Gifts, hosting must-haves, and the Toys We Love list, or shop by theme and price point with most-loved gifts under $10, and stocking stuffers under $10.
Customers can also look forward to exciting events, including:
- The return of the 4th annual Holiday Beauty Haul from October 21-November 3, featuring thousands of curated deals and gift sets on beauty products from brands like Clinique, COSRX, Revlon, Sol de Janiero, Viktor&Rolf, and Youth to the People.
- Until October 31, customers can save 10% on select toys if they spend $25. More exciting deal events are planned ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
- For sports enthusiasts, the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Black Friday Football game on November 29, with coverage kicking off at 1:30 pm EST, exclusively on Prime Video. While tuning in on Black Friday, customers can shop epic deals on top brands while simultaneously enjoying a great new tradition on the national sports calendar.
It’s not too late to get the gift of Prime. In the three weeks leading up to Prime Big Deal Days, a record number of customers worldwide signed up for Prime compared to last year’s event. Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership, allowing members to take advantage of fast, free delivery and exclusive deals and discounts. With more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping in the U.S., including tens of millions of the most popular items available with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, Amazon is on track to deliver at its fastest speeds ever for Prime members globally in 2024.