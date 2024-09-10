Our annual Toys We Love list makes it easier than ever to find toys to fit your budget, with recommendations starting at under $10.
Meticulously curated by the Amazon Toys team, our 2024 Toys We Love list is once again sure to help you find the perfect gift this holiday season, whether you’re shopping iconic well-known brands or unique finds from small businesses. This vast compilation of Amazon’s most inspiring selection of toys, games, and activity kits showcases our most captivating and engaging selection, making Amazon the leading destination for personal, thoughtful gifts regardless of age, interest, or budget. Prime members enjoy fast, free shipping on every item on the Toys We Love list, and it’s easy for anyone to pop favorite finds onto a Holiday Gift List as you’re shopping.
Finding great value is as important as ever this holiday season. Shop the 2024 Toys We Love list according to your budget by filtering by price. You can also filter to see which toys on the list are currently on deal. Prices for toys on the list start at under $10, proving that toys don’t have to be expensive to be big holiday hits—start a festive new tradition with Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman, the holiday version of the hilarious hit game Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, or enjoy puzzling time with the adorable Ocean Life Puzzle to Go from Mudpuppy. In fact, over a quarter of the toys on this year’s list are priced under $20, including Pickleball Blast, a tabletop game that brings the popular paddle sport indoors, the Jelly Blox Creative Kit from Goliath, with squishable, stretchable blocks, and the Crayola Color Wonder Bluey Activity Kit, a mess-free metallic sticker coloring set.
“We know customers turn to Amazon for value and low prices, which is why we’ve filled the 2024 Toys We Love list with toys that fit a variety of budgets,” said Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director of toys and games. “Our customers can shop our vast selection of toys knowing they’re getting the best prices to maximize their gift-giving potential.”
At the higher end of the budget, find “Wow Gifts” like the tonies Toniebox screen-free huggable audio player featuring tactile controls designed for little hands, with storytelling playback activated by favorite Disney Pixar characters like Simba, Woody, and Winnie-the-Pooh (and a wide variety of favorite characters, stories, and music). Other impressive holiday showstoppers include the Step2 Woodland Climber Playset and the Mattel Disney Frozen Dolls and Dollhouse, based on the Arendelle Castle and measuring over two feet tall.
The 2024 Toys We Love list also includes a dazzling array of more than 50 Amazon exclusives and more than 100 brand new toys, like the new Amazon Delivery Van Ride-On Toy from Radio Flyer, now available for pre-order! Inspired by a real Amazon delivery van, this toy includes three miniature Amazon boxes and three wooden toys the “driver” can deliver to their happy “customer,” as well as an under-seat storage compartment and a stationary handle to provide stability and support.
New (and exciting!) toys for the 2024 holiday season include the Squishmallows Original Micromallows Ferris Wheel Display Set (with 22 adorable Micromallows), the LEGO Icons Poinsettia Building Set (a perfect centerpiece for your holiday table), the Wow in the World: Dino Dig & Diorama Set from Thames and Kosmos (play paleontologist and dig up dinosaur eggs, inspired by the hit podcast), the Magna-Tiles Space 32-Piece Set (featuring a space shuttle and astronaut), the Holobrite Pixie Lantern (with virtual dancing, interactive games, and a magical pixie doll to befriend), and the Transformers One Movie Power Flip Optimus Prime Converting Action Figure (which changes between four different converting modes and features special effects modes).
Don’t miss the many Amazon exclusives, both new and classic items, like Oh My Pigeons!, a funny family game from Ravensburger, Baby's First Blocks Set of 10 Shapes from Fisher-Price, and the nostalgia-inducing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TMNT Classic Technodrome Playset, authentic to the original releasefrom the 1980’s. Look for the Support Small badge to shop items from small and Black-owned businesses, like the Rainbow Loom Wrapit Loom Bracelet Maker and the Beautiful Brown Ballet Jigsaw Puzzle, and the Climate Pledge Friendly badge to discover products with sustainability features, like the Amazon Basics 120-piece Train Set and Table. And of course our beloved Holiday Fox and Bear stuffies are perfect companions for a cozy holiday season.
For 3D gifting inspiration for your favorite fans, explore Amazon brand stores for Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney, and Trolls.
"The Amazon toys team is committed to offering the largest possible selection of items to meet all our customers’ holiday gifting needs, from both well-known and up-and-coming brands, their favorite characters, items customers can only find in the Amazon toy store, and items that align with customer values,” said Carrihill. “Our most comprehensive Toys We Love list ever means anyone can find the ultimate picks for any age or interest.”
Below are some of our featured items from this year’s list:
Use Amazon’s shopping tools to make shopping for toys easier than ever
Go even deeper into Amazon’s expansive selection of millions of toys this holiday season with the help of our generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, Rufus. Available to all U.S. customers in the Amazon Shopping app, Rufus can quicken your search for the ideal gift by offering product recommendations for toys, games, and activity kits suitable for any age and interest.
Or, for more help navigating Amazon’s broad selection, Amazon Lens offers a convenient way to identify any toy you’ve seen but can’t name. Search for toys using pictures in your photo library, or snap a picture of a toy or barcode to find similar items available on Amazon. Compare prices, delivery options, and product ratings using Amazon Lens to make the best choice possible when shopping for toys.
“Pairing the Toys We Love list with innovative shopping tools like Rufus and Amazon Lens makes shopping the endless inspiration in the Amazon toy store easier and more fun than ever,” said Carrihill. “An unparalleled combination of selection and convenience at your fingertips, you're sure to find that one-of-a-kind, meaningful gift that will delight any recipient and create lasting holiday memories."
Shop the full list now
Start browsing the 2024 Toys We Love list to find even more products our Toys team can’t stop recommending.