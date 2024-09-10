Finding great value is as important as ever this holiday season. Shop the 2024 Toys We Love list according to your budget by filtering by price. You can also filter to see which toys on the list are currently on deal. Prices for toys on the list start at under $10, proving that toys don’t have to be expensive to be big holiday hits—start a festive new tradition with

Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman

, the holiday version of the hilarious hit game

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

, or enjoy puzzling time with the adorable

Ocean Life Puzzle to Go from Mudpuppy

. In fact, over a quarter of the toys on this year’s list are priced under $20, including

Pickleball Blast

, a tabletop game that brings the popular paddle sport indoors, the

Jelly Blox Creative Kit from Goliath

, with squishable, stretchable blocks, and the

Crayola Color Wonder Bluey Activity Kit

, a mess-free metallic sticker coloring set.