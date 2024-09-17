Prime Big Deal Days 2024 is returning on October 8-9 exclusively for Prime members! Mark your calendars for early holiday deals from brands like LEGO, Samsung, and Disney.
To kick off the holiday season with big savings, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days will return October 8-9.
Starting October 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, Prime members get exclusive access to early holiday savings from top brands on seasonal products, home essentials, popular toys, and more.
Throughout the 48-hour event, Prime members will find a wide selection of exciting deals, including Halloween costumes for the family starting at $5; deals on beauty and fashion brands like Clinique, Too Faced, Florence by Mills, Cider, and Aéropostale; and exciting savings on electronics from top brands like Beats, Samsung, and Fujifilm. They’ll also enjoy savings on toys from favorites like LEGO, Squishmallows, and Disney; up to 40% off winter fashion must-haves like sweaters and puffers from Amazon Essentials; and savings on hosting essentials and home décor from premium brands like NEST New York, Lenox, and Lodge.
Prime Big Deal Days is also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials including batteries, home storage, and pet care from Amazon Basics. Even more exciting, new deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event so members can shop early and often to discover new deals and fresh savings.
Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment—all in a single membership, and only Prime members will have access to exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings. Customers who are not yet Prime members can join now or start a free trial at amazon.com/primebigdealdays to unlock access to the event, in addition to exclusive savings all year long.
Want to maximize your savings on early holiday deals? Check out the list of tips below to prepare for the big event and save big when Prime Big Deal Days returns on October 8-9!
1. Sign up for Prime to get a wide range of benefits.
Prime is in a class of its own with more than 200 million paid members worldwide enjoying shopping and entertainment benefits that keep getting better, including saving on groceries and exclusive offers just for Prime members. Fast, free delivery on tens of millions of items, savings on everyday essentials, and a trove of entertainment options make Prime one of the most comprehensive, reliable, adaptable, and appealing memberships in the world. There’s never been a better time to become a Prime member!
If you’re not yet a Prime member, now is a great time to join. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually. Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options providing the exact same, valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive deals, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost.
Young adults (ages 18-24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30-days before paying $6.99 per month. For more information about Prime, including Prime for Young Adults and Prime Access, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
Prime’s core benefits of unlimited fast, fast free delivery on a vast selection of items and its extensive entertainment collection are better than ever, and we continue to invest and innovate so the membership remains an incredible value.
2. Set up personal deal reminders from Alexa.
Prime members can set up deal notifications through the Amazon Shopping app for items on their Wish List, in their Cart, or marked “Save for Later,” and Alexa will keep them up-to-date on the latest savings and upcoming deals.
3. Take advantage of early deals available now.
Prime members can shop select deals available now for savings across electronics, groceries, travel, and more. Early savings include deals on new and trending Amazon devices, deals from small businesses, and deals on Amazon Music Unlimited.
4. Earn more with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card.
Prime members can get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (10/2/24-10/31/24) or Prime members can get a $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (10/3/24-10/9/24). Plus, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 10% back or more on select deals on Prime Big Deal Days with Prime Card Bonus and 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market (in-store code required for Prime Store Card)—all with no annual credit card fees.
5. Browse gift guides.
During Prime Big Deal Days, Prime members can browse gift guides within the Holiday Shop and explore Amazon’s annual Toys We Love List, featuring the exclusive release of the Radio Flyer Ride-On Amazon Delivery Van toy, now available for pre-order. The Holiday Shop offers low prices and gifts for everyone on your list, including trending items from top brands across top categories.
Gifting is made even easier this holiday season with Rufus, Amazon’s generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant. From finding deals and selecting the perfect gift to answering shopping questions and more, Rufus helps customers make more informed shopping decisions with personalized recommendations. For extra inspiration, Prime members can also start scrolling Inspire, a shopping feed in the Amazon Shopping app that makes it easy to discover products and ideas from other customers, influencers, and brands, to watch personalized videos featuring deals on items based on their interests.
Prime Big Deal Days 2024 kicks off on October 8 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time, Turkey. Prime members in Japan can shop on Prime Big Deal Days later in October. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks!