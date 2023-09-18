Lee este artículo en español.

The holidays are coming in hot, and if you’re looking to get a head start on all your gifting needs, Amazon has your back. Prime Big Deal Days will offer amazing deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys. You can even score savings on entertainment, food delivery, and more with additional offers for Prime members available now.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s holiday shopping kickoff event coming October 10-11, exclusively for Prime members.

What is Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour holiday kickoff event that offers Prime members exclusive access to deep discounts on seasonal deals from brands like Dyson, Sony, Barbie, SharkNinja, iRobot, LG, Peloton, Jabra, and Betty Buzz by Blake Lively.



When is Prime Big Deal Days and how long will the event last?

The Prime Big Deal Days event kicks off October 10 and runs through October 11.



Which countries participate in Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days takes place in 19 countries around the world, kicking off on October 10 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in Japan can shop the Prime Big Deal Days event later in the month.



How can I prepare to find the best deals?

New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event across a wide selection of products. You can also request access to doorbuster deals by signing up for Invite-only deals on select products, and get deal notifications from Alexa. Learn more about how you can find the best deals.

What are the best deals available now?

Prime members can access various exclusive holiday deals leading up to Prime Big Deal Days. We’re also offering curated holiday shopping lists and features to help you get a head start on your shopping. Check out all the deals and shopping tips.

What were the most sold items during Prime Day 2023?

Home, Fashion, and Beauty were among the top-selling deal categories for Prime Day 2023. The Fire TV Stick, LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm, Apple AirPods, and Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner among the top-selling deals. Learn more about some of the top sellers.



Do I need to be a Prime member to shop deals for Prime Big Deal Days?

You must be a Prime member to access deals during Prime Big Deal Days. Not a Prime member yet? You can join Prime or start a free trial to get the most out of your holiday shopping on Amazon.



What is Prime?

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.

How do you sign up for Prime?

In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Learn more about Prime.

Get more information about Prime Big Deal Days:

14 deals and tips to start your holiday shopping now

6 tips to save big during Prime Big Deal Days