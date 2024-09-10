Even more exclusive Prime savings on 3,000+ essential grocery items are now available at Amazon Fresh.
Amazon Fresh has worked hard to provide great prices on quality products for all customers and offer special savings for Prime members. I’m excited to keep the momentum going for Amazon Fresh by announcing even deeper, exclusive discounts for Prime members shopping online and in-store; introducing a new private-label brand that offers great value for all customers; and highlighting a few enhancements we’ve made to our online experience that make it easier to buy groceries.
Introducing enhanced Prime Savings
We’re rolling out a significant expansion of our exclusive Prime savings program at Amazon Fresh, both in-store and online, offering greater savings on more than 3,000 grocery items for Prime members—far beyond the hundreds of items at 10% off previously made available at Amazon Fresh. This new offer of exclusive Prime savings on 3,000 or more items includes:
- Up to 50% off on eight to 15 grocery favorites that rotate each week, including fresh produce, protein, and pantry staples.
- More than 1,200 rotating Prime-exclusive grocery items and household favorites from top brands at 25% off.
- Over than 1,700 products from Amazon private-label brands always at 10% off—including Aplenty, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Kitchen, 365 by Whole Foods Market, Happy Belly, and our newest offering, Amazon Saver.
From fresh produce and proteins, frozen food to beverages, snacks, pastas, and more, Prime members can now save on even more grocery items from Amazon Fresh—from top national brands to Amazon’s own private label products.
If you're not a Prime member, you can try it for 30-days and enjoy all of the shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits, including these new exclusive savings at Amazon Fresh. All customers who shop Amazon Fresh can always find great prices on quality grocery items both in-store and online every day.
Introducing Amazon Saver
Customers love the value they get from our private-label brands, and that’s why we’re introducing Amazon Saver, our new no-frills brand that will help grocery budgets go further. From crackers and cookies to canned fruit and condiments, Amazon Saver offers affordable grocery essentials at a great value both in-store and online. Most Amazon Saver items are priced under $5, and Prime members can get an additional 10% off these products.
Amazon Saver complements our selection of private-label brands, designed to provide the best value for a wide range of grocery products—ultimately helping customers make the most of their grocery budget. We’ve just started to roll this new private label out with several products, and will add more than 100 items to the Amazon Saver selection over time.
Introducing a better online shopping experience
Like we do with our physical stores, we continue to make improvements to our Amazon Fresh online shopping experience to bring the convenience and familiarity of shopping one of our neighborhood grocery stores right to customers’ devices. We've simplified the storefront to create a clean, intuitive browsing experience focused on customer’s needs—whether they're looking to quickly restock grocery essentials or leisurely fill their carts with new discoveries.
Our refreshed storefront provides quick access to shopping tools that can be tailored for each customer, such as Amazon’s repeat items feature, which saves customers time building their grocery carts by allowing them to select frequently purchased items to automatically add to their carts. Customers also can use recurring reservations, which allows them to set their preferred day and time windows for weekly grocery pickup and delivery. We've also created intuitive shopping zones that group products by theme—from can't-miss weekly and exclusive Prime member deals and seasonal favorites, to dedicated digital aisles that let customers browse a broad assortment of grocery items by category. The new navigation makes it easy to hop between categories aisle-by-aisle with a simple click, replicating the physical shopping journey in-store.
Effortless grocery shopping with Amazon
Amazon Fresh wants to make grocery shopping as easy and enjoyable as possible. We provide all customers shopping online the option of picking up their groceries for free at one of our Amazon Fresh locations or having those grocery items delivered right to their doorsteps. Customers can view grocery and delivery pickup options by visiting amazon.com/fresh.
In addition to exclusive deals, Prime members in more than 3,500 cities and towns across the U.S. can get unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and local grocery and specialty retailers in the U.S. with a $9.99 monthly or $99.99 yearly grocery delivery subscription—a benefit that pays for itself in as little as one delivery order per month. Eligible Prime members also can earn unlimited 5% back on their purchases when using their Prime Visa online at Amazon.com, or when shopping online or in-store at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market.
Our goal is to make customers’ lives better and easier every day by making grocery shopping simple, fast, and affordable. By tapping into the value of Amazon Prime and by putting our customers at the center of that vision, we believe we can solve for more of their grocery shopping needs. Whether that’s through our physical stores, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Go, our growing list of third-party grocery partnerships, or the seemingly endless grocery items and Everyday Essentials on Amazon.com, Amazon has everything customers need.