Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your special someone, ordering a birthday present, or treating yourself to something you don’t want everyone in your household to know about, there are times when you may want to keep your Amazon order under wraps.

Luckily, there are two ways to hide your recent Amazon orders from those in your household.

The best way would be to set up an Amazon Household account. It’s free and keeps all of the adult's order histories private.

Amazon Household is a feature that lets you share numerous benefits—including free Prime delivery, Prime Video streaming access, Amazon photos and album sharing, and early access to Lightning Deals—with another adult, teens, and children, helping you make the most of your Prime membership.

If you don’t have Amazon Household but have a standard Amazon account, you can still hide your order history by archiving orders. However, this isn’t completely foolproof, because a savvy family member can find the archived orders if they really look.

Here’s how to use both methods.

How to hide your Amazon orders with Amazon Household

A better solution: Set up Amazon Household. It’s a free service that lets you share many Amazon features with up to six people in the same household (two adults and up to four teens or children). Everyone gets their own sign-on, so adults can order in private, while teen orders need to be approved by an adult. Kids under 13 can’t shop on their own at all. The bottom line is that if you use Amazon Household, all adult orders are automatically private from everyone else in the home.

To get started with Amazon Household, open the Amazon Household webpage in a browser and make sure you’re signed in with your Amazon account. Then start inviting your family members—to add a spouse or partner, click Add Adult and enter their name and email address. Follow the steps to send an invite, and when they accept, they’ll get their own private access to your Amazon account. You can repeat the process for any teens or kids in your home.

After completing the process, your orders will be hidden from everyone else in the house, automatically.

How to hide your Amazon orders by archiving orders

Open the Amazon website in a browser and make sure you’re signed into your account. At the top of the page, click Accounts & Lists and then click Your Orders.

You should now see a list of all your recent orders. Scroll to the order you want to hide and click Archive order, which you’ll see below the order on the left. A window called Archive this order will pop up—click Archive order to complete the process.

If you later want to find this order again, return to the Your orders page. In the filter dropdown at the top of the page (it defaults to past 3 months), click and choose Archived Orders. You can archive up to 500 orders.

Worried about your upcoming deliveries appearing on your Echo device? Customers can adjust their device notifications settings in the Alexa app by going to More > Settings > Notifications > Amazon Shopping and adjusting toggle off the ability for Alexa to say or show items titles in any shopping notifications.

