If you’re celebrating a loved one, one way to show you care is by getting them the perfect gift. And if they’ve created an Amazon registry or gift list, you can take the guesswork out of gift-giving by finding everything they want and need with just a few clicks.
It’s easy to search for a registry or gift list on Amazon—and to make one for yourself. Here’s how.
How to search for a registry on Amazon
You can find an Amazon registry via desktop and in the app if you’re using a mobile device or tablet.
On your desktop: When you’re logged into your Amazon account on a browser, hover over “Account & Lists” at the top right corner of the page and you’ll see a column titled “Your Lists.” From there, click on “Find a List or Registry.” You’ll be directed to the Amazon Registry & Gifting page.
Toward the left of the screen, click on “Find a registry.” Type the name of the person whose registry you’re looking for and select a registry type from the drop-down menu on the right. You can choose from “Wedding Registry,” “Baby Registry,” or “Gift List.” (To look for anything that isn’t a wedding or baby registry, choose “Gift List.”) Then, click “Search” to pull up the results.
In the search result box, you should see the registrant’s name and location, and the event or occasion date, if applicable.
If there are multiple results, you can refine your search by location and/or date range. If no results match your search, make sure you’ve selected the right kind of registry or chosen the “Gift List” option. If you’re still not having luck, it’s likely the registry you’re looking for hasn’t been made public; in that case, reach out to the registrant to ask them to share a link with you directly.
Alternatively, if you’re looking for a wedding registry specifically, Amazon has a handy shortcut for this: Just click on this link to search for any public wedding registry in seconds.
On the app: To search for someone’s registry or gift list on the Amazon app, tap the icon with three horizontal lines that appears in the menu at the bottom of your screen, and click on the "Gifting & Registry" icon in the "Shop by category" carousel. Then, select “Registry & Gift List.”
Simply follow the same steps as above to find the registry or gift list you’re looking for.
How to make a new Amazon registry or gift list
Whatever you’re celebrating, there’s an Amazon registry or gift list for the occasion—and it’s easy to make one on your desktop, from the Amazon app, or even from a product page.
On your desktop: Log into your Amazon account on a browser and head to “Account & Lists” at the top right of your screen. Hover over that and under “Your Lists,” click on “Find a List or Registry” to head to the Registry & Gifting page.
Click the yellow button in the middle of the page that says “Create” and choose the special event you’re celebrating.
Then, follow the quick and easy steps to create your desired registry or gift list.
On the app: To create a registry or gift list on the Amazon app from your mobile device or tablet, tap the icon with three horizontal lines in the menu at the bottom right of your screen. Then, select “Gifting & Registry,” followed by “Registry & Gift List.” Follow the same steps as above to create the registry or gift list you wish.
From a product page: You can easily create a registry or gift list from a product page on your desktop or the Amazon app. Simply search for any product on Amazon. Then, on the item page, look for the drop-down menu that says “Add to List” on the right side of your screen (on desktop) or underneath the item (on the app).
Click that, then follow the steps to “Create.”
If you have any existing registries or gift lists, you can directly add any items from the product page to your registry or list from the same drop-down menu on either desktop or the app.
The benefits of using an Amazon registry or gift list
With an Amazon registry or gift list, not only can you easily share the items you want with your loved ones, you can also keep track of who gets you what to make thank-you notes a breeze and manage any returns.
Plus, you can add gift card funds so you can decide what you want to buy later, as well as group gifting options that let multiple people contribute toward more expensive items.
And you’re able to choose who gets to view your registry or gift list, whether you want to make it public and searchable to anyone, or you’d prefer to send a link to just a few people you choose. You can make your registry or gift list private until you’re ready for anyone else to see it, too.
Get the most out of your lists
Looking to put a product list together without a cause for celebration? You can do that, too. With Amazon Wish Lists, you don’t need a special occasion to keep track of items you’re interested in, follow any price changes, and organize the products you hope to buy later. If you want to learn more, here’s how to create a Wish List or Shopping List.
