Input your and your partner’s names, then click “Continue.”

Click the calendar icon in the left-hand field to select your wedding date (don’t worry if you don’t have one yet; you can always put an estimate then change it later in Settings). You can also include your guest count in the right-hand field; this will enable Amazon’s Gift Advisor feature to help you choose the right number of gifts. Click “Continue.”

Select the address where you’d like gifts to be delivered from the drop-down menu. Here, you can also check a box to let guests send you additional gifts that aren’t included on your registry. Once you’re done, click “Continue.”

In the final step, you’ll have the option to select your registry privacy settings: private, shareable with a link, or public. There’s also an option to make it searchable via

TheKnot.com

. (You can update your registry’s privacy at any time in Settings.) Then, hit “Create.”