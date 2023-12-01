Back to Amazon
NewsDevices

The redesigned Alexa app makes it easier to manage your smart home

Written by Jeff Barberio, Head of Product, Alexa Mobile App
2 min
 
Written by Jeff Barberio, Head of Product, Alexa Mobile App
Two mobile screens side by side showing the Alexa app with a bright blue background.
The updated Alexa app adds new customization options and puts the smart home controls and Alexa features you use most at your fingertips.

Alexa helps customers around the world simplify daily tasks, access the entertainment they love, and control everything from room temperature to home security. Today, millions of customers have more than 20 devices connected to Alexa, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to manage and use the devices in their home.

Echo
7 ways Alexa can help you be more festive this holiday season
Alexa can help keep you organized during this busy time of year—while also upping your holiday spirit game.
Read more

What’s more, each month we see that customers perform billions of actions on the Alexa app, and smart home controls is one of the most used features. So, we refreshed the Alexa app to bring smart home front and center and enable customers to access their most-used devices and features within one to two taps.

We began rolling out updates to the Alexa app earlier this year, starting with a new Home Shortcuts Bar and bringing Device Favorites to the Home page. We have since added even more new features—all designed to get you access to the most relevant information and controls quickly. Here’s a look at the latest:

  • Favorites

    Favorites are now easily accessible on the Home page, giving you quick access to your most-used devices and features like your shopping or to-do Lists, and recently played music. Device types supported by Favorites include Echos, lights, plugs, switches, locks, cameras, thermostats, and temperature sensors, with more to come.

  • Home Shortcuts bar

    A new Shortcuts bar on the Home page organizes devices by category, and shows popular Alexa features like shopping lists, alarms, and Routines. You can customize what you see in the rotating carousel at the top of the Home page. Plus, you can now see the state of your connected devices—like how many lights are on or the temperature in your living room—directly from Shortcuts. These device state updates are available if you have 20 or fewer devices, and will expand to customers with additional devices in the coming months.

    An image of a boy interacting with an Echo show in a living room.

  • Streamlined Activity section

    Activity cards show time-sensitive information, such as timers, upcoming alarms, or reminders you’ve set. These are now stacked so they are easy to find but no longer take up as much space on the Home page.

  • Camera snapshots

    If you subscribe to Ring Protect, you will soon be able to view up to six snapshots from your connected Ring cameras directly from the Home page under Favorites.

  • Chat and type with Alexa

    We’ve streamlined the ability to talk to or type to chat with Alexa in a single location in the Alexa app. Just tap the blue chat indicator on any page of the Alexa app to bring up a holistic chat experience, see full-screen visual responses, and get suggested conversation prompts.

  • New search controls

    The Devices page now lets you filter content by device type, sort devices by newest, oldest, or alphabetically, and search for devices by name or key words. You can also flip between List View and Map View to access a holistic view of your connected devices throughout your home.

  • Map View

    With Map View, you can use a compatible iOS device to scan and create a digital version of your home's floor plan and then pin your connected devices to it. This lets you visualize your home at-a-glance, and quickly access and control smart home devices, without needing to scroll through any device lists, remember device names, or open multiple apps. The feature is available as a preview to select customers in the U.S.

    An image of a person interacting with Echo Hub and Map View.

  • With these updates, customers should be able to access their favorite features, easily control their devices, and jump into device settings in just a few taps. They are available to check out now in the Alexa iOS and Android mobile apps—we can’t wait to hear what you think.

Next, check out every new device Amazon has launched in 2023—and all the new devices coming soon.

