Every new device Amazon has launched in 2023

If you’re looking for a larger TV with a 4K Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) display and full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones, you’re in luck. Amazon has also rolled out three new sizes of its popularlineup which comes with the Fire TV Ambient Experience. When you’re not streaming, the Ambient Experience replaces your blank TV screen with helpful Alexa-powered information and a selection of over 1,700 free gallery-quality pieces of artwork from famous institutions all over the world. Now available in 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches, the QLED Series features far-field microphones that let you talk to Alexa hands-free from anywhere in the room.