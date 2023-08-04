Every new device Amazon has launched in 2023

Check out the latest from Amazon’s lineup of devices.
We’re just over halfway into 2023 and Amazon has already launched a solid handful of awesome new devices this year.
Whether you’re looking to turn your house into a smart home, upgrade some of your current technology, or add to your existing lineup of devices, you’ll want to check out the latest from Amazon. Here are all the devices we’ve launched since the start of the year.
-
Echo PopIt’s not every day that Amazon introduces a completely new style of smart speaker. The Echo Pop is the newest member of the Echo family—this compact semi-spherical design is available in two new colors, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal, alongside Charcoal and Glacier White. It’s ideal for smaller living spaces like bedrooms and dorms. And the Echo Pop can do everything you expect from Alexa—it can play music, audio books, control smart devices, and more. It even has eero built in, which means it’s a Wi-Fi node that can extend an existing eero Wi-Fi network with about 1,000 feet of additional coverage.
-
Echo Show 5The Echo Show 5, with its iconic 5.5-inch display, has been around since 2017. But the all-new third generation is now available, boasting an all-new speaker system that delivers bigger, clearer sound for up to double the bass of the previous generation. You’ll also find that it comes with a reengineered microphone array, the AZR Neural processor and supports Matter, making it easy to connect and control compatible smart home products.
-
Echo Show 5 KidsDesigned expressly for the youngsters in your family, the new Echo Show 5 Kids has all the features you expect in the Echo Show 5, including a 5.5-inch display, the ability to control smart devices, and music and audiobook playback. But the Echo Show 5 Kids has a kid-friendly version of Alexa—there’s homework help, explicit lyrics filtering, parental controls, and a subscription to Amazon Kids+. You get one year of Amazon Kids+ in the box, which has a vast library of age-appropriate entertainment like audiobooks, videos, and games.
-
Echo BudsTake Alexa with you wherever you go. Echo Buds are a semi-in-ear pair of wireless earbuds that feature a long-lasting battery (about 5 hours of music playback, and 20 hours with the case fully charged), great sound quality thanks to 12mm drivers, and access to your favorite Alexa features while on-the-go. And with the Multi-Point pairing feature, you can connect Echo Buds to two devices simultaneously. Once connected, Alexa can recognize which device is playing audio to automatically pair you to that device.
-
Echo Auto (2nd Gen)While not a new release, the 2nd generation Echo Auto is now available in eight additional countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Echo Auto makes taking Alexa with you in your car possible. A slim, adhesive-backed gadget that adds five microphones to your daily commute, it lets you ask Alexa to make calls, play music, control your smart home gadgets, and more all from your car.Alexa-enabled devices surpass half a billion devices sold globally—new Echo Pop, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Buds give customers more options to access Alexa.
-
Fire TV 2-SeriesIt’s hard to beat a smart TV that combines the power of Fire TV and Alexa, and Amazon has expanded its Amazon-built TV lineup with the Fire TV 2-Series. This TV comes in two sizes designed for all rooms—32 inches and 40 inches—both include support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The Fire TV 2-Series 32” brings movies and shows to life in HD resolution, while the Fire TV 2-Series 40” offers enhanced clarity and detail with FHD. The TV comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that you can use to control the TV, launch streaming content across hundreds of apps, and check sports, weather, and control your home’s smart devices.
-
Fire TV Omni QLED SeriesIf you’re looking for a larger TV with a 4K Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) display and full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones, you’re in luck. Amazon has also rolled out three new sizes of its popular Fire TV Omni QLED Series lineup which comes with the Fire TV Ambient Experience. When you’re not streaming, the Ambient Experience replaces your blank TV screen with helpful Alexa-powered information and a selection of over 1,700 free gallery-quality pieces of artwork from famous institutions all over the world. Now available in 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches, the QLED Series features far-field microphones that let you talk to Alexa hands-free from anywhere in the room.
-
Fire Max 11The Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s largest and most powerful tablet ever. The 11-inch display has a sharp 2000 x 1200-pixel screen and can run for 14 hours at a time before needing a charge. Equipped with a new processor that’s 50% faster than any other tablet in the Amazon lineup, it’s ideal not just for streaming video and running productivity apps, but you can play games like Fortnite with the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service. It comes with fingerprint recognition for easy security, and works with optional accessories like a full-size magnetic keyboard case and stylus.