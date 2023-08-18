5 ways Amazon supports employees who want to continue their education

Meet Michael Paniagua, a Warehouse Safety Specialist who is now studying Business with a minor in Psychology thanks to Career Choice.

The Career Choice program also offersto help employees explore different career paths and identify the program or school that will help them meet their professional goals. This benefit is available beginning on the first day of employment with Amazon. Conversations can be scheduled around an employee’s schedule and are conducted via phone.Michael Paniagua started with Amazon in November 2020 as a warehouse safety specialist and is currently studying for a business degree with a minor in psychology at the University of Maryland Global Campus.“I was never planning on going back to school, but I had a goal for my career and didn’t want to risk being passed up for promotions because I didn’t have a degree,” said Paniagua. “I love helping people. While I was showing an associate where to learn more about Career Choice, I decided to sign up and schedule a call for myself with a career coach. The coach was able to help me think more about what my end goal was, figure out the best path to take, and decide what school I wanted to attend.”