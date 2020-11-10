Body Positive Peers

Body Positive Peers’ (BPP) mission is to make Amazon inclusive for customers and employees in all physical forms. Founded in 2018, the group seeks to cultivate body and fat positivity and acceptance through a safe, supportive employee community. BPP aims to educate Amazonians about size inclusivity so they can break down stigma against body sizes, especially in relation to the intersections of ability, ethnicity, gender identity, and race. The group works with Amazonian businesses to foster size-inclusive experiences for our customers and coordinates with other Affinity Groups to represent all voices in the body positive conversation. BPP also partners with small businesses and communities outside of Amazon to support their role in the region’s identity and cultural richness. Body Positive Peers welcomes and supports people in large bodies, their allies, and people wanting to work on their own relationship to food and body image.