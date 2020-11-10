-
Affinity groups play an important role in building internal networks for creating a community, advising Amazon business units, leading in service projects, and reaching out to communities where Amazonians live and work.
Amazon People with DisabilitiesAmazonPWD is committed to making Amazon a stronger company by building a community that supports employees and customers who have mental and/or physical disabilities. AmazonPWD welcomes both people with disabilities and their allies. Every year, AmazonPWD is a big part of Amazon’s Global Accessibility Awareness Month, and supports Accessibility Customer Experience Labs throughout the company. In 2018, AmazonPWD supported Amazon’s partnership with the Special Olympics, and also sponsored DeafThrive Day in Seattle. They also partnered on multiple customer-facing business initiatives, including Amazon’s talking lockers, and Alexa programs including captioning, and Tap for Alexa.
Amazon Women in EngineeringAmazon Women in Engineering (AWE) is dedicated to making Amazon a great place to work for technical women. With more than 30 chapters at Amazon locations around the world, the group creates networking, training, leadership, and community building opportunities for both employees and interns. The chapters also engage in community outreach to increase the number of young women entering STEM fields. In 2018, this included hosting 4000+ children for Hour of Code.
Asians@AmazonAsians@Amazon provides a support structure and network for Pan-Asian communities. The group helps recruit, onboard, and connect employees of Asian descent across geographies by sharing experiences and providing access to career development, networking, and community-building opportunities. They also host local community and recruiting events, and participate in the Walk for Rice and Kin On program.
Black Employee NetworkAmazon's Black Employee Network's (BEN) mission is to recruit, retain, and empower Black employees. BEN connects members with mentors and provides career and personal development workshops. BEN also engages with the local and regional chapters of the National Society of Black Engineers, leads recruiting initiatives with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and partners with other organizations. In 2018, two members of the BEN leadership team raised a business idea, which then became their full time jobs. They created a team that launched the black haircare store—Textures & Hues—on Amazon. The concept came out of BEN meetings and led to a plan approved by leadership, new roles for the two BEN leaders, and the creation of a team to support the work.
Body Positive PeersBody Positive Peers’ (BPP) mission is to make Amazon inclusive for customers and employees in all physical forms. Founded in 2018, the group seeks to cultivate body and fat positivity and acceptance through a safe, supportive employee community. BPP aims to educate Amazonians about size inclusivity so they can break down stigma against body sizes, especially in relation to the intersections of ability, ethnicity, gender identity, and race. The group works with Amazonian businesses to foster size-inclusive experiences for our customers and coordinates with other Affinity Groups to represent all voices in the body positive conversation. BPP also partners with small businesses and communities outside of Amazon to support their role in the region’s identity and cultural richness. Body Positive Peers welcomes and supports people in large bodies, their allies, and people wanting to work on their own relationship to food and body image.
Families@AmazonFamilies@Amazon’s mission is to share knowledge, foster career growth, and cultivate community connections among families, while advocating for policies that help make Amazon a great place to work. This group supports working families—whether biological, adoptive or foster families, or those connected-by-choice—and employees in many other caregiving roles around the world. Families@ partners with other Amazon Affinity Groups to explore shared and unique needs, in pursuit of what Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos calls "work-life harmony."
GlamazonGlamazon helps make Amazon a great place to work by educating and informing employees about Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and/or Queer (LGBTQ) issues, events, meetings and information. The group mentors employees (LGBTQ and allies) and promotes diversity and visibility in recruiting and throughout Amazon. The group sponsors events and PRIDE parades around the globe. Glamazon supported the creation of a Transgender Toolkit for managers and employees to use when going through a gender transition in the workplace. In 2019, thanks to the efforts of glamazon working with leaders across the company, we were honored again to receive a 100 Score on the HRC Corporate Equality Index, a US benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to LGBTQ employees.
Indigenous@AmazonLaunched in 2018, Indigenous@Amazon is an inclusive employee community, where employees can find other tribe members within Amazon. The group strives to make an internal and external impact that celebrates and elevates diverse Indigenous cultures across Amazon’s global footprint.
Latinos@AmazonLatinos@Amazon is focused on building a strong community for Hispanic/Latinx employees, centered on hiring, retaining, and developing talent, participating in community outreach, and improving the Amazon experience for our customers. The group has an internal mentorship program, an advisory board for Latinx-oriented business projects, hosts social, cultural and fund-raising events, and participates in recruiting efforts at national conferences and universities. It is a grassroots-organized group which is set up to support a diverse set of initiatives proposed by any member and volunteer-led city chapters in major cities around the world.
Warriors@AmazonWarriors@Amazon include current and former active military personnel, their families, and the Amazon employees who support them. This group provides members with a professional network, organizes community outreach programs, and assists veterans during their transition into civilian life within Amazon. In 2018, Warriors@ produced a Veteran’s/Armistice Day event for employees across the US, UK, and India. They have also partnered with organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Toys for Tots to support veterans and their families.
Women@AmazonWomen@Amazon is committed to attracting, developing and retaining women in both tech and non-tech roles across all of Amazon's businesses. Women@ has chapters across Amazon business units and geographies, to provide professional support, and explore initiatives to hire and develop more women. For International Women’s Day 2019, Women@ planned more than 50 events.
Women in Finance InitiativeThe Women in Finance Initiative (WiFi) is a global forum for Amazon women in finance and their advocates to network and partner. They focus on recruitment, retention and advancement through training, career development, and community engagement. They have also worked to improve the recruiting and onboarding experience of new Amazonians. In 2018, they launched internal executive circles, with the first one led in Costa Rica.
Affinity groups
Amazon has 12 affinity groups, also known as employee resource groups, which bring Amazonians together across businesses and locations around the world. Some examples include the Black Employee Network (BEN), Amazon Women in Engineering (AWE), and Indigenous@.