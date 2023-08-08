Amazon has extended a program that already provides employees in the U.S. with free family-building support to all employees, including hourly, in 50 countries across, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The program has been available to employees in the U.S. since 2019 and was expanded to employees in Canada earlier this year. The latest extension means that more than 1 million employees and their partners around the world now have access to family-building benefits.

The benefits are offered through Maven Clinic, a company that provides comprehensive family-building support, and all full-time, part-time, and hourly employees—and their partners—are eligible for free virtual access to board-certified OB-GYNs, reproductive endocrinologists (fertility doctors), coaches, and other care providers to support fertility and the family-building journey, including with preconception, egg freezing, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), adoption, and surrogacy. Maven’s care advocates, who act as guides for employees and work with them through their family-building journey, also provide referrals to high-quality clinics and agencies, and advises on local family-building guidelines. Virtual care is available through video or message chat in 35 languages.

“Maven is an employee-friendly benefit that takes the guesswork out of the family-building process, which can often be confusing and overwhelming,” said Lian Neeman, global director of benefits at Amazon. “Our benefits are designed to care for all our employees’ needs, and that means ensuring they have the resources they need to live their best lives, regardless of their personal circumstances. Maven’s approach to fertility and family-building supports our employees around the world and is tailored to each person.”

The support doesn’t stop there. Employees and partners can also use Maven to access a wide variety of online educational resources and foster connection to a community of others with similar experiences.

“It’s great to see the addition of Maven to our benefits, which means that more Amazon families have access to world-class family-building resources,” said Heather Mellish, global president of Families@, Amazon’s family-focused affinity group. “This sort of support across the entire definition of the word ‘family’ is exactly what a company should provide for its employees.”

Here are the locations where Maven’s services are now offered as a free benefit to Amazon employees:



Asia-Pacific: Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam

Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam Europe: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Serbia, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Serbia, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru Middle East and Africa: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates

Amazon offers a comprehensive benefits package to all regular full-time employees, which includes health insurance from an employee’s first day on the job, a 401(k) plan with a company match, up to 20 weeks of paid leave for birthing parents, free mental health support, access to subsidized skills training opportunities, and more.

Learn more about Amazon Benefits.