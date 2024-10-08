Game Day just got an upgrade: Alexa-enabled Echo Pop smart speaker features designs for all 32 NFL teams.
The NFL football season is in full swing, and to make it even more fun, Amazon just launched limited-edition NFL Echo Pop devices. These compact smart speakers feature designs for all 32 NFL teams, so you can bring the ultimate team spirit into your home.
Amazon’s limited-edition Echo Pop is perfect for a dorm room, apartment, or anywhere else you’d like to add some team flair. Simply ask Alexa to play your favorite pre-game pump-up playlist, track your team’s record, control compatible smart home devices with football-themed Routines, or reorder snacks for the big game. Settle gameday debates by asking for stats like, "Alexa, who has the most tackles in the NFL?" Or, follow your favorite team by saying things like “Alexa, follow the Seattle Seahawks,” to stay up to date on the latest schedule, scores, and breaking news.
In celebration of Thursday Night Football, streaming exclusively on Prime Video, we’re shipping devices for the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks this week. The remaining team devices are available for pre-order and will begin shipping to customers on the following dates:
- October 8: San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
- October 15: Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints
- October 22: Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams
- October 29: Houston Texans and New York Jets
- November 5: Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens
- November 12: Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles
- November 19:
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cleveland Browns
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Green Bay Packers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Atlanta Falcons
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New England Patriots
- Buffalo Bills
- Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Carolina Panthers
This limited-edition bundle includes a licensed NFL faceplate and sleeve along with an Echo Pop, and is available for $59.99 at https://www.amazon.com/nflechopop.